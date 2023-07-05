Canon EOS R5 Mark II has been spotted out in the wild

The Canon EOS R5 Mark II has apparently been spotted out in the world in the hands of professionals testing the camera. With the camera in the hands of testers, that means that it will be close to the finalized product, and providing testers don't have any catastrophic issues, it suggests the Canon EOS R5 Mark II will be headed for a wider release soon!

According to the YouTuber Ordinary Filmmaker; content creators, videographers, and photographers are currently testing the camera, which shows just how wide an audience the Canon EOS R5 caters for. There are currently no confirmed specs for the camera as of yet, as these might change as Canon finalizes the model based on feedback from testers.

The Canon EOS R5 has been long rumored to be getting an upgrade, with Canon seemingly increasing its timeline for how fast it updates its cameras. The Canon EOS R6 was pretty swiftly replaced with the Canon EOS R6 Mark II after just 18 months of being on sale.

And while the Canon EOS R5 is still competitive in the market, Canon has improved a lot of its technology since its release, adding new autofocus algorithms and sensor-processor combinations that can handle much faster readout speeds. Canon has tried to keep the EOS R5 fresh and updated to date with a big recent firmware update that added super-resolution 400MP photos using the camera's in-body image stabilization.

The Canon EOS R5 is one of the best professional cameras that money can buy, and there is not a huge amount of scope for revolutionary change, especially with the Canon EOS R3 sitting above it in Canon's lineup, and the Canon EOS R1 coming soon as the true flagship of Canon's mirrorless range.

We would like to see the latest autofocus algorithms make it over to the Canon EOS R5 Mark II, as well as potentially adding more, with Sony's AF currently taking the lead with people tracking. It would also be incredible to have Canon's groundbreaking eye-control autofocus from the EOS R3, as it truly is a revelation in autofocus point selection that more people deserve to have access to. 45MP is about the sweet spot for a multi-purpose camera like the EOS R5, but it would be good to see the 8K video improved with better heat management and longer recording times.

Hopefully, more specs will leak soon as more testers get their hands on the product, and maybe even a leaked image of the camera, stay tuned!

