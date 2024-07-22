Canon EOS R10 drops to £799.99 in post Prime Day deal that's open to all

We saw a great discount on the Canon EOS R10 last week during Prime Day - but that was only available to Prime members. This week the price has been dropped again at Amason - by not as much as last week, but now it is available to everyone. And at £799.99, it is still nearly £200 cheaper than you can find it at most other retailers.

The Canon EOS R10 is a very affordable mirrorless camera that offers strong features for both photos and video. Expect high-speed shooting, an accomplished AF system, and 4K video recording, plus much more.

The R10 has the same powerful Digic X processor that’s used in the flagship Canon EOS R3, enabling it to shoot in burst mode at up to 23 frames per second if you use its silent electronic shutter, or 15fps with its mechanical shutter.

The R10's APS-C format image sensor offers high-res UHD 4K video recording, with the ability to record at up to 60p using a cropped portion of the sensor or at 30p when using an oversampled 6K recording area, for improved sharpness, reduced moiré, and lower noise. When you need slow-motion playback, 120p recording is supported at up to Full HD resolution.

This makes the R10 an ideal camera for anyone wanting to start creating content for clients or social media, and even YouTube.