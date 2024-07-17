Canon EOS R1 officially launched! Is this AI-powered flagship the world’s best sports camera?

Canon's high-performance EOS R1 gets new DIGIC Accelerator, 40fps, AF subject detection for Action Priority and Registered People Priority, and better Eye Control AF…

Animation of Canon ambassadors holding up the Canon EOS R1
(Image credit: Canon)

Following its development announcement two months ago, the Canon EOS R1 has been officially launched alongside the new Canon EOS R5 Mark II. Befitting a flagship, it boasts Canon's most bleeding-edge technology including AI-powered upscaling for 96MP images in-camera, along with 6K 60p video, predictive autofocus modes, Eye Control AF and 40fps burst shooting.

The EOS R1 is Canon’s new and highly-anticipated flagship camera. It's a real high-performance hybrid photo-and-video machine that aims to be the world’s best camera for sports photography, and the best camera for professionals working in the news and reporting fields. 

Image 1 of 3
The EOS R1's new Action Priority AF mode(Image credit: Future)
Image 1 of 7
Canon EOS R1 body from all angles...(Image credit: Canon)

Peter Travers
Peter Travers

The editor of PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Peter 14 years of experience as both a journalist and professional photographer. He is a hands-on photographer with a passion and expertise for sharing his practical shooting skills. Equally adept at turning his hand to portraits, landscape, sports and wildlife, he has a fantastic knowledge of camera technique and principles. As you'd expect of the editor of a Canon publication, Peter is a devout Canon user and can often be found reeling off shots with his EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR. 

