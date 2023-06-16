Canon could launch RF-mount fisheye zoom lens, 13 years after the EF 8-15mm

An RF mount fisheye zoom is coming to the Canon lens lineup and is set to be similar to the EF version for DSLRs. Like all RF lenses, it will fit both full-frame and APS-C sensor cameras making it a worthwhile purchase for anyone, even if you’re considering upgrading your system in the near future.

Typically, fisheye lenses are usually wide-angle prime lenses that produce a strong visual distortion so a zoom fisheye is certainly a niche product. The EF mount Canon EF 8-15mm f/4L USM was released over a decade ago and allowed users to shoot circular or full-frame images. Being a zoom lens, it was a lot more versatile than any other fisheye lenses available and for many years was the only zoom fisheye lens available (until Nikon launched the Nikkor 8-15mm AF-S f/3.5-4.5E ED lens in 2017).

Fisheye lenses are commonly used to film skate or music videos as they produce a completely different look to a standard lens giving it an artsy super-close-up twist. While some people absolutely despise them, labeling them as ‘tacky’ others swear by them for producing content that is eye-catching and creative.

So far, Canon has said very little about the upcoming but according to Canon Rumors this niche RF lens but it’s said to have a brand new optical design and judging by other RF lenses, it will be pretty similar to the EF version in terms of focal length and speed. We reported on the patent for this planned RF fisheye back in 2020.

Currently, the only Canon-made fisheye lens available for RF cameras is one of the strangest looking lenses of all time - the Canon RF 5.2mm fisheye lens f/2.8 Dual fisheye lens but it’s aimed more at filmmaking for Virtual Reality than photography. The RF lineup is certainly missing a more creative stills lens so if the rumor is true it will sit nicely among the RF lenses already available. From independent lens manufacturers, there is also the RF-mount Laowa 4mm f2.8 Circular Fisheye.

With no news of when Canon might make the official announcement or how much it will cost we can only speculate but based on the prices of mist RF mount lenses, it won’t be a cheap investment. When the EF mount version came out it was around $1,300 and lens technology has progressed a lot since then and everything has gotten more expensive.

