Canon could launch RF-mount fisheye zoom lens, 13 years after the EF 8-15mm

By Hannah Rooke
published

The only fisheye lens currently available for RF mount cameras is the WALL-E looking 5.2mm dual fisheye

Canon EF 8-15mm f/4 L USM lens
(Image credit: Canon)

An RF mount fisheye zoom is coming to the Canon lens lineup and is set to be similar to the EF version for DSLRs. Like all RF lenses, it will fit both full-frame and APS-C sensor cameras making it a worthwhile purchase for anyone, even if you’re considering upgrading your system in the near future. 

Typically, fisheye lenses are usually wide-angle prime lenses that produce a strong visual distortion so a zoom fisheye is certainly a niche product. The EF mount Canon EF 8-15mm f/4L USM was released over a decade ago and allowed users to shoot circular or full-frame images. Being a zoom lens, it was a lot more versatile than any other fisheye lenses available and for many years was the only zoom fisheye lens available (until Nikon launched the Nikkor 8-15mm AF-S f/3.5-4.5E ED lens in 2017).

• Check out the best Canon cameras from the latest mirrorless systems to older still much-loved DSLRs

Fisheye lenses are commonly used to film skate or music videos as they produce a completely different look to a standard lens giving it an artsy super-close-up twist. While some people absolutely despise them, labeling them as ‘tacky’ others swear by them for producing content that is eye-catching and creative. 

So far, Canon has said very little about the upcoming but according to Canon Rumors this niche RF lens but it’s said to have a brand new optical design and judging by other RF lenses, it will be pretty similar to the EF version in terms of focal length and speed. We reported on the patent for this planned RF fisheye back in 2020.

Currently, the only Canon-made fisheye lens available for RF cameras is one of the strangest looking lenses of all time - the Canon RF 5.2mm fisheye lens f/2.8 Dual fisheye lens but it’s aimed more at filmmaking for Virtual Reality than photography. The RF lineup is certainly missing a more creative stills lens so if the rumor is true it will sit nicely among the RF lenses already available. From independent lens manufacturers, there is also the RF-mount Laowa 4mm f2.8 Circular Fisheye.

With no news of when Canon might make the official announcement or how much it will cost we can only speculate but based on the prices of mist RF mount lenses, it won’t be a cheap investment. When the EF mount version came out it was around $1,300 and lens technology has progressed a lot since then and everything has gotten more expensive.

Why not also check out the best wide-angle lenses for when you want to shoot without distortion

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Hannah Rooke
Hannah Rooke
Staff Writer

Having studied Journalism and Public Relations at the University of the West of England Hannah developed a love for photography through a module on photojournalism. She specializes in Portrait, Fashion and lifestyle photography but has more recently branched out in the world of stylized product photography. For the last 3 years Hannah has worked at Wex Photo Video as a Senior Sales Assistant using her experience and knowledge of cameras to help people buy the equipment that is right for them. With 5 years experience working with studio lighting, Hannah has run many successful workshops teaching people how to use different lighting setups.

Related articles