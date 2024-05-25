Buy a twin-lens camera kit and bag a Memorial Day holiday bargain!

Buying a camera in a two-lens bundle is the best value – and means you won't need to buy more lenses any time soon

Nikon Z30 twin lens kit deal
Saving money on a product is great, of course. However, if you're investing in a camera for the first time, there is a better approach to trying to find a camera deal and then trying to find a lens deal to match it – and the answer is to buy a twin-lens kit. 

If you're unfamiliar with the term, this means a bundle that includes a camera (usually with an APS-C sensor) and two "kit lenses". These are general-purpose optics that cover one of two focal ranges: standard and telephoto. 

Canon EOS R100 twin lens kit | $829 | $699 SAVE $130 (Adorama)

Canon EOS R100 twin lens kit | $829 | $699
SAVE $130 (Adorama) With a 24.2MP sensor, a viewfinder and advanced autofocus, the R100 is a great entry into the EOS R system. The RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 and RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 lenses are both image stabilized, for smooth shooting. Comes with bundle of bonus accessories including case, memory card, cleaning kit and filters.

View Deal
Nikon Z30 twin lens kit | $1,196.95 | $946.95SAVE $250 (Adorama)

Nikon Z30 twin lens kit | $1,196.95 | $946.95
SAVE $250 (Adorama) Nikon's 20.9MP Z30 offers live streaming in 4K 30p or Full HD 60p, making it great for creators. The Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 and Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 have stabilization and cover a very impressive focal range.

View Deal
Nikon Z50 twin lens kit + extras | $1,146.95 | $1,146.95 SAVE $204.80 (B&amp;H)

Nikon Z50 twin lens kit + extras | $1,146.95 | $1,146.95
SAVE $204.80 (B&H) Not only does the 20.9MP Z50 come with stabilized Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 and Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 lenses, this B&H bundle also includes a camera bag and 64GB memory card – everything you need to get going!

View Deal
Canon EOS Rebel T7 twin lens kit + bag | $668 | $599 SAVE $69 (Adorama)

Canon EOS Rebel T7 twin lens kit + bag | $668 | $599
SAVE $69 (Adorama) This tried and tested 24.1MP DSLR comes with the greatest reach of all these options, thanks to the EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 II (stabilized) and EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 III lenses. This bundle also includes an official Canon bag, memory card, and a set of filters.

View Deal

