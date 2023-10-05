Black Friday buster! Get $300 off the Canon EOS R5 right now

Want a great deal before the Black Friday rush? Now is your chance to save $300 on a Canon EOS R5 – and you don't even have to wait for the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days next week!

Right now you can make a huge $300 saving on the Canon EOS R5 at Adorama – making it just $3,599!

Canon EOS R5 body | Was $3,899 | Now $3,599

Save $300 The astonishing Canon EOS R5 has a full-frame 45MP sensor, capable of up to 400MP stills (yes!) and and 8K 30p video, with a blistering 20fps maximum burst speed.

The Canon EOS R5 is arguably the best camera that Canon has ever made. It packs an enormous 45MP of resolution onto its full frame sensor, but it has plenty more tricks up its sleeve.

For starter, it can shoot stills of up to 400MP thanks to pixel shift mode, and it captures crystal clear video up to 8K 30p. For rapid-fire action it shoots at 12fps mechanically or 20fps with the electronic shutter, and the in-body image stabilization system offers up to 8 stops of shake compensation.

If you've been pondering the R5 for a while, now's your chance to get a real bargain and save $300!

