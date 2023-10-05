Black Friday buster! Get $300 off the Canon EOS R5 right now

By James Artaius
published

Don't wait for Black Friday – you can save $300 on the Canon EOS R5 right now

$300 off the Canon EOS R5

Want a great deal before the Black Friday rush? Now is your chance to save $300 on a Canon EOS R5 – and you don't even have to wait for the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days next week! 

Right now you can make a huge $300 saving on the Canon EOS R5 at Adorama – making it just $3,599!

Canon EOS R5 body | Was $3,899 | Now $3,599
Save $300 The astonishing Canon EOS R5 has a full-frame 45MP sensor, capable of up to 400MP stills (yes!) and and 8K 30p video, with a blistering 20fps maximum burst speed. 

The Canon EOS R5 is arguably the best camera that Canon has ever made. It packs an enormous 45MP of resolution onto its full frame sensor, but it has plenty more tricks up its sleeve. 

For starter, it can shoot stills of up to 400MP thanks to pixel shift mode, and it captures crystal clear video up to 8K 30p. For rapid-fire action it shoots at 12fps mechanically or 20fps with the electronic shutter, and the in-body image stabilization  system offers up to 8 stops of shake compensation.

If you've been pondering the R5 for a while, now's your chance to get a real bargain and save $300! 

Check out the best Canon cameras, along with the best Canon DSLR lenses and the best Canon RF lenses for mirrorless bodies. 

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

