Better than Black Friday! Fujifilm GFX50S II camera cut to BEST EVER price!

This Boxing Day deal gives offers the 50 megapixel Fujifilm GFX 50S II at its lowest-ever price - even beating the best deals we saw over Black Friday. It gives you this 50-megapixel medium format camera for just £2,999 from Clifton Cameras - using a £200 instant discount code.

Fujifilm GFX 50S II + 35-70mm | £3,899 | £2,999

Save £9700 at Clifton Cameras For those looking to leap into the world of medium format photography, the GFX 50S II is one of the best cameras on the market. Packed with the latest tech including a superb 51.4MP medium format sensor, 6.5 stop in-body IS, fast and accurate autofocus, and all packed into a body weighing in at only 900g. Obviously, if you are moving up to the GFX system, then you will also need a lens. This GF35-70mm F4.5-5.6 WR kit zoom bundle is also heavily reduced to a new all-time low, will get you a ready-to use medium format system

Fujifilm GFX 100S | was £5,499 | now £3,799

Save £1,700 at Jessops This is the lowest price the GFX 100S has ever been! This lightweight and portable medium format camera boasts a 102mp sensor, enabling you to capture stunning images. Its a more advanced medium format model that is worth considering paying the extra for over the GFX 50S II.

The physical dimensions of the sensor in the Fujifilm GFX 50S II are 43.8x32.9mm – that's 1.7 times the size of a 35mm full-frame sensor. Despite the large size of the core component inside the chassis, the body itself isn't much bigger than your average DSLR. It's surprisingly lightweight, although it does look a little chunky in the hand, but compared to other medium format cameras, it's quite diminutive.

You get a very impressive 51.4MP sensor that can generate 200MB truly magnificent stills, using the Pixel Shift Multi-Shot mode. There's a 117-point autofocus system and an extended ISO sensitivity of 50-102,400.

What you might miss is 4K video recording. Unfortunately, the GFX 50S's video capabilities top out at Full HD 1080p with a maximum frame rate of 30fps. Despite that, there's always something to be said about shooting with medium-format cameras that have, for a very long time, been the playthings of professional photographers only.

