The best Sony A6100 deals in September 2021

The Sony Alpha A6100 is the natural successor to the best-selling Sony A6000, which is probably the best selling mirrorless camera of all time. Despite being well over six years old, you can still buy the A6000 – but there are good reasons why you might want to opt for the much more recent A6100, that was launched in 2019.

There are currently six different models in the Sony A6000 series of cameras - but the A6100 is definitely the one that is aimed fairly and squarely at beginner photographers, and those looking for an attractively priced starter camera.

With its 24 megapixel sensor and 11 frames per second motordrive mode, this is a camera that is well suited to stills pictures – and can use the ever-increasing range of Sony E-mount lenses designed for the APS-C-sized crop sensor used by the whole A6000 series.

But where the A6100 really excels for its price is in its video credentials. The screen twists and turns to allow you to angle the 3-inch LCD to the position that best suits you and the current lighting – and conveniently flips through 180-degrees for shooting vlogs (or for taking self portraits). You get full 4K video with no crop – and you get the ability to plug in both an external microphone and headphones, which will definitely please serious filmmakers.

Some of the things you don't get compared to more expensive models in the range include in body image stabilization or weather sealing – and this model also does not have the sophisticated Eye AF autofocus system that is a hallmark of Sony's top cameras.

Sony A6100 specifications

Model number: ILCE-6100

Sensor: 24.2MP APS-C CMOS

Image processor: BIONZ X

AF points: 425 phase/contrast-detection

ISO range: ISO 100-32,000 (51,000)

Max image size: 6000x4000 pixels

Metering modes: Multi-segment, Center-weighted, Spot

Video: 4K 30/25/24p, 1080 120/60/30/25/24p

Viewfinder: EVF, 1440k dots, 0.39 type

Memory card: 1x Memory Stick/SD/SDHC/SDXC

LCD: 3.0-inch, 922k dots, tilting touchscreen

Max burst: 11fps, 33 raw, 77 JPEG

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC

Size: 120x67x59mm

Weight: 396g

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Sony) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Sony) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Sony) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Sony)

