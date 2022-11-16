Awesome gold-plated and rare NASA Hasselblad cameras go to auction

An astounding collection of cameras from Flints auction will be available for bidding tomorrow (November 17, 2022) in an auction titled Fine Photographica. Some of the rare and marvelous cameras on offer include gold-plated Hasselblads as part of the '100 Years in Photography' and '50th Anniversary' special editions.

There's even a '20 Years in Space' Hasselblad camera that was produced in a batch of only 1500 units to celebrate 20 years of Hasselblad's participation in the NASA Space program. Other notable cameras to be auctioned include a Golden Lizard skinned Mamiya RB67, and a Golden Blue Hasselblad 503CX estimated at £3,000.

Flints Auctions (opens in new tab)is an independent firm that was founded in 2016, and comprises an expert team of auctioneers and valuers, regarded as the leading auction house for the sale of Antique Cameras in the UK. We saw Flints this year at The Photography Show where they brought a whole roster of extremely rare cameras (opens in new tab) with them.

This specialist and rare camera equipment at auction from Flints will take place on November 17, 2022 (tomorrow) at 12:00, and comprises a total of 299 different lots - amassing thousands of dollars/pounds worth of unbelievably unique cameras, as well as some pretty peculiar vintage accessories.

One of the quirkier camera body's on offer is a Leica M4 Rangefinder (opens in new tab) from 1966 that has been fire damaged, totally chargrilled, yet is still expected to fetch between £400 to £600 ( approximately $475 - $712) at the auction, due to the camera being part of the very first batch of production.

Fire Damaged Leica M4 Rangefinder from 1966 (Image credit: Flints Auctions)

The Anniversary Hasselblad cameras on offer include a '100 Years in Photography' 1985 Hasselblad 2000FC/M (opens in new tab) in black & gold color, with a Carl Zeiss Planar T* f/2.8 80mm lens, as well as paperwork, a presentation box, and maker's box.

Another fascinating Hasselblad from the auction includes the 1991 Golden Blue 50th Anniversary 503CX (opens in new tab), featuring a 24-karat gold plating with blue leather trim. The complete lot includes what looks like a well-kept collector's presentation box with not only the golden blue Hasselblad, but also a strap, Carl Zeiss Planar T* f/2.8 80mm lens in the color black/gold, and a maker's box.

1991 Golden Blue 50th Anniversary 503CX (Image credit: Flints Auctions)

The other show-stopping Hasselblad is the previously mentioned '20 Years in Space' 1982 Hasselblad 500EL/M (opens in new tab) that was produced as part of a limited run of 1500 cameras to commemorate Hasselblad's involvement in NASA's Space program. The camera comes included with a chrome Carl Zeiss Planar f/2.8 80mm lens and a maker's box.

The auction will feature varying types of photographic equipment from vintage Leica display stands, and Leica binoculars, to specific lens hoods and original instruction books for certain models, to crazy expensive Leitz lenses.

1985 Hasselblad 2000FC/M Gold/Black (Image credit: Flints Auctions)

Speaking of expensive lenses, the lot and item estimated to fetch the most money in tomorrow's auction is the A Meyer Gorlitz Primoplan f/1.9 50mm Lens (opens in new tab), a Rangefinder-Coupled M39 Mount, chrome color lens with some light internal haze and a few cleaning marks.

The video below provides a closer look at the lens in question, showing off the finer and intricate details.

Be sure to take a look at the full catalog of Flints' rare photographic items that will be available during tomorrow's auction, head to the Fine Photographica (opens in new tab)landing page on the auction website.

