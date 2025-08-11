Airport scanner RUINS travel snaps from a disposable film camera

The film camera trend has gotten so big that even casual photographers are getting in on the analog action. But as one TikToker found out the hard way, airport CT scanners and film don’t mix. As reported on by The Mirror, TikTok user @magdalanyc2 posted a video with the caption: “PSA airport security x-rays destroy film even in little s**t disposable cameras and you lose everything (39 grained moments but ones u can’t get back)."

This isn’t the first time I’ve heard of a film photographer getting stung by CT scanners at an airport. Last year, I reported on a YouTube video released by professional photographer, videographer, and YouTuber Steven Broome, who found himself in a similar situation. He sent a bag full of some of the best film through a CT scanner, roughly 18 rolls in total. I’ll let you do the math, but that’s a fair old chunk of money, gone.

What Airport CT Scanners Really Do to Film - YouTube Watch On

Thankfully, in Steven’s case, he was travelling to his destination, so he didn’t lose any irreplaceable memories or photos like the poor aforementioned TikToker. It would appear that newer scanners pose the biggest problem, but if you’re unsure, you can simply ask airport staff to hand-check your camera and/or film to avoid the scanners altogether. You can also buy bags and pouches with X-ray protection to help protect your film if you’ve no option but to pass it through a scanner.

You might also like...

If you're into film cameras, check out the best disposable camera. Plus, here's why the Nikon FM is the only film camera I'll ever need.