Apple iPad, iPad Pro set to be the star buys of Cyber Monday if early deals are right!

OK, not everyone is all the way into the Apple ecosystem, but a lot of us are, and the iPad is a wonderful device to have at your hands. The iPad Pro's amazing screen and M4 power make it a great choice, but Apple has always provided surprisingly powerful chips in the iPad series, so none are bad, which is why we have a whole best iPads for photographers guide.

As Cyber Monday beckons, the best deals are tending, slightly, I think, toward more computing devices and, well, you may not remember but Apple was once called 'Apple Computer' – so perhaps that's why iPad deals seem to be rising...

Cheap iPad Apple 10.2" iPad 64GB: was $329 now $199 at Best Buy It's cheap The modestly priced 10-2-inch is still a useful device for photographers. The 12-megapixel front camera with center stage is fine, of course, but I'm thinking more of browsing your photos and videos. If you've not yet moved to the 'USB-C' connectors, you'll also find it has the same charging port as your iPhone 14 and earlier.

Sensible Power Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): was $599 now $499 at Amazon Sensible Power user's choice, even more so! The iPad Air M2 is a major step up from its predecessor, with benchmark scores that actually beat the M1 iPad Pro. This makes for a superb balance of performance and value.

PRO POWER Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4): was $999.99 now $899 at Amazon Save at least $100 on iPad Pro This is our top pick, with a larger, higher-res, brighter screen than any other iPad, and the power of an M4 chip. It also has the best cameras, great battery life, and Apple Pencil 2 support. Oh, and the Ultra Retina XDR OLED. Without discount, it got a 4-star review (but the main complaint that dragged it down was value!) (Keyboard is extra)

As well as refreshing the main iPads, Apple also just updated an old favourite of mine, the iPad Mini. Some people don't get it, but there are a lot of reasons for a smaller tablet – everyone has their own. I used an iPad Mini with my DJI Inspire 1 and 2 as the display, for example; much better than using a phone.

Mini Apple iPad Mini 2021 - Renewed: $349 at Amazon The new mini is out, so why not scan Amazon's renewed pages for the best price on the older model. It still has 64 or 256GB. Just a thought, but there is a 90-day money-back guarantee.

I'm actually trying to decide which iPad I want myself right now; I've been making do with a first-generation iPad Pro which still works but will celebrate it's 10th birthday in the coming year.

That's quite a testament to the longevity of these products (I'd be surprised if any of the non-Apple 'best tablets' do as well to be honest), but it is reaching the point that the processor on board struggles.

That said, it STILL handles its main task with aplomb, and that is a 3D videogame. Admittedly the game in question is Minecraft, and it's my son who is doing the playing (when I can't tempt him out with one of the best drones for kids) but, still, bravo Apple. Honestly that is a long life for a device.

Not to mention quite a compliment to its robustness. I'm sure the M4 iPad Pro that currently tempts me is nearly as strong given what I've read, but perhaps I won't share it with an 8-year-old right away when the 10.2-inch base iPad has all the power he needs!