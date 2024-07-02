Another new 35mm film camera has launched – meet the Yes!Star S1

By
published

Here's another new 35mm film camera! This one's from Yes!Star, the Chinese company chosen by Fujifilm to produce C200 and C400 film in China

Yes!Star S1
(Image credit: Yes!Star)

Film cameras, along with the companies producing them, are experiencing a resurgence. Yes!Star, a Chinese company recently selected by Fujifilm to ramp up film production in China, has introduced a new 35mm point-and-shoot film camera to the market.

While Yes!Star might not be widely recognized outside China, it has been manufacturing dental and medical film for Fujifilm for some time. Now the company is shifting its focus to the consumer market; in addition to producing Fujifilm's C200 and C400 stocks in China, Yes!Star has launched the S1 – the latest film camera to hit the market.

