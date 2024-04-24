The Rollei 35AF looks like the new film camera I WANT to own

There has been lots of news of new film cameras coming to the market recently with the Pentax Film Project, new cameras from Lomography, and of course highly anticipated, Rollei 35AF.

Rollei has just released more details about its newly developed Rollei 35AF film camera - and by the looks of it, it's certainly the camera I'd choose!

(Image credit: Rollei)

Taking a deep dive into the new announcement clearly shows off the most important feature of this camera, the lens, and I and many others will be pleased with its 35mm focal length and its maximum aperture of f/2.8 - something that was on the wish list for many!

Rollei has also confirmed officially (even though we already knew it) that the AF stands for Auto Focus which brings modern tech to this legend of an analog camera, bringing new life into its compact form. The company has also released some sample images shot with the new camera…

Image samples

(Image credit: Rollei)

(Image credit: Rollei)

(Image credit: Rollei)

In an official announcement, Rollei stated:

"We believe that classics are meant to be cherished, and our mission is to preserve the essence of this iconic camera while incorporating new features that enhance its capabilities without compromising its unique charm. With the added AF and other features, capturing stunning analog film pictures becomes effortless, quick, and incredibly precise."

In addition to autofocus, the team has also added a built-in light meter and auto modes, allowing anyone to use this new film camera, from beginners wanting to try analog photography for the first time to seasoned experts.

(Image credit: Rollei)

From the looks on the official photos and the image samples, it looks to be one retro-comeback that I'm really looking forward to using, especially the all-new 35mm glass lens with autofocus.

While, this is a totally new camera, in a full metal body, is looks just as good as the original while bringing modern tech to anyone who uses it, and I'm excited for it!

Built by Hong Kong based company MINT, the Rollei 35AF is due to go on sale later this year, and is rumored to cost around $800.