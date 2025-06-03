When Yashica first began teasing the retro-styled FX-D cameras, I noticed something odd: the camera had the old school viewfinder hump, but that was just decoration, as the back of the camera revealed just an empty space where a viewfinder should be. Now, weeks after fully unveiling the Yashica FX-D 100 and FX-D 300, the brand has listened to the feedback and added a third model to the series, complete with a viewfinder: The Yashica FX-D S300.

The Yashica FX-D S300 has a nearly identical retro design to the previously announced FX-D 300, except that where the original has just a blank space, the S300 has a viewfinder. The spec sheet is also nearly identical between the two cameras except for that viewfinder, which is a 0.32-inch, 1.44 million dot viewfinder with 100 percent field of view coverage and diopter adjustment.

“The idea of incorporating EVF wasn’t an afterthought,” Yashica wrote. “In fact, it was a key consideration during the earliest stages of our FX-D design journey. We explored its integration deeply, knowing how powerfully it could elevate the shooting experience. However, the reality is that a high-quality EVF significantly increases the cost of production. And as a brand devoted to keeping photography accessible and affordable for everyone, we made the difficult choice to hold back on EVF integration at launch, knowing it would impact both cost and form factor. We prioritized what we believed would bring the most value to the widest audience, while always keeping the door open to evolve.”

(Image credit: Yashica)

Previously, the company had told Digital Camera World that the cameras relied on LCD screens to offer a more accurate display of the cameras’ built-in film simulation. Typically, electronic viewfinders also have this capability.

Using a viewfinder feels far more in line with the film-like experience on a digital camera that Yashica is aiming for with this series. The Yashica FX-D cameras also have a “film” wind lever, while the camera’s shape and dial placement is an homage to the Yashica FX-3 film camera.

The viewfinder on the FX-D S300 joins a vari-angle tilting LCD screen, though the 2.8-inch LCD’s resolution sits at just 640x480. Like the FX-D 300, the FX-D S300 uses a 50 MP 1/1.56-inch sensor that’s similar to the specs on the iPhone 15 Pro’s main camera. The camera also lacks RAW and shoots in JPEG only, much like the larger sensor retro Fujifilm X Half camera. The FX-D S300 has optical image stabilization, but only digital zoom.

The specs hint that, despite the addition of the viewfinder, Yashica is still aiming for a budget-minded audience looking for an analog-like shooting experience, just with a viewfinder this time. The Yashica FX-D S300 with the viewfinder is available to early backers on Kickstarter for a 32 percent discount off the expected list price at $459 / £340 / AU$710.

The Yashica FX-D series Kickstarter launched on May 27. Since then, the campaign has raised more than $360,000 / £270,000 / AU$560,000 and has exceeded the original goal by more than 70x. The crowdfunding campaign lasts through June 30.

All crowdfunding launches carry more risk than a typical retail purchase, and potential backers should read the comments on the company’s earlier projects – like the negative comments on the digiFilm camera – before making a decision. Yashica expects shipping for the two original cameras to begin in August, with the new FX-D S300 to begin delivery in October.

While the Yashica FX-D series is based on the FX-3 film camera, the original company sold the Yashica brand several years ago, and the new Yashica is now based in Hong Kong.

