Affinity Photo editing software is just $35 for Black Friday

The Black Friday camera deals are coming in thick and fast - and the latest big offer to tempt photographers comes from Serif, who is knocking off a full 30% off its Affinity Photo editing software from today.

Affinity Photo is one of our favorite photo editors... and for good reason. This is a really powerful image editing program - but comes at a price that is really affordable compared to its competitors. But now it a real bargain.

Thanks to this Black Friday discount photographers can get the sophisticated editing software outright for just $35 / £33.59.... unlike Photoshop CC (which is probably its main competitor) there are no monthly fees to pay. The deal is available worldwide.

A really powerful image editing program that works on PC or Mac, that is high up the list of the best photo editors. The price gets you the latest version, and you get to own the software outright - so there are no monthly fees. Affinity Photo is always a great value buy... but this price makes it an absolute steal.

The offer is available across the Affinity range... which will be particularly tempting if you are looking for a pro-spec, affordable graphics or desktop publishing program. Affinity Designer was the first in this powerful suite of programs, and after over five years of refinement gives a great alternative to Adobe Illustrator. The new Affinity Publisher, meanwhile, can be seen as a serious alternative to programs like Adobe InDesign.... but at a much, much more affordable price for the home or small office.

The desktop publishing solution in the Affinity suite... perfect for those who want to design their own newsletters, magazines or books with professional standard software. Available for both Mac or PC Windows.

Professional standard graphics design software - perfect for those who want to create their own illustrations. Available for both Windows PCs, Apple Macs or iPads.

