Adobe Everywhere All at Once! Two Oscar-winning films powered by Adobe tools

Adobe has revealed that 10 Oscar-nominated films made use of its creative software to help bring the story to life, including a pair of Academy Award-winning blockbusters.

Applications including Premiere Pro (opens in new tab), Photoshop (opens in new tab), After Effects (opens in new tab), Frame.io (opens in new tab) and Substance 3D were used in the creation of Top Gun: Maverick and Everything Everywhere All at Once (EEAAO) – the latter of which dominated the 95th Academy Awards, winning 7 Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director.

Adobe produces some of the best video editing (opens in new tab) and photo editing software (opens in new tab), and is used by everyone from self-employed freelancers to creatives at the top of the filmmaking industry. Adobe’s creative packages cover everything from cutting and color grading to special effects and 3D modeling, and although Adobe is recognized as an industry standard it is affordable and accessible to millions of people.

Films such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (nominated for Best Visual Effects and Best Costume Design) used Substance 3D to create detailed polished visuals that “helped us deliver an amazing experience for audiences around the world,” according to Sarah Cosmi, texture lead artist at the film's effects house, Digital Domain.

Top Gun: Maverick, with returning star Tom Cruise, was nominated for six awards including Best Film Editing and Best Visual Effects. Employing After Effects and Illustrator, Film UI designer Jayse Hansen used the software to enhance the interior shots of various aircraft through design and animation.

The most successful film to have enlisted the help of Adobe Creative tools was EEAAO, which was up for a total of 11 awards. The epic adventure of Evenly Quang Wang, a Chinese immigrant on a one-woman mission to protect the multiverse, relied on a mix of Premiere Pro, After Effects and Frame.io, according to the film's editor Paul Rogers.

EVAAO wasn’t just a huge success for Adobe, though, as it also made the history books when Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh became the first Asian woman to take home the award for Best Actress, beating Cate Blanchett (Tar) and Ana De Anas (Blonde) to the post.

“We’re proud to empower Oscar-nominated filmmakers to bring the world’s greatest stories to life with the leading platform of creative applications and services in Adobe Creative Cloud and the Substance 3D collection,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president for Adobe Creative Cloud.

“Adobe continues pushing the boundaries of innovation to unlock the future of filmmaking, empowering our customers to create in new mediums and collaborate in new ways, from anywhere.”

Whether you're just starting out in the filmmaking industry or have risen to the top of the league, Adobe's extensive range of powerful creative tools makes the editing workflow extremely intuitive.

With some of the biggest films franchises in Hollywood such as Star Wars and Spider-Man also known to use Adobe software, it just goes to show how powerful these tools are and how important they are to the industry – especially when you can subscribe to the entire Adobe Creative Cloud suite for less than $30 / £50 / AU$76 a month.

