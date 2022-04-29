Frame.io – pricing, how you get it, and what the heck it is

What is Frame.io?

Frame.io is cloud-based collaborative software that enables users to upload videos and other digital media assets, facilitating team review and collaborative editing in real-time.

With Frame.io, users can upload storyboards, works-in-progress, scripts, and other projects, facilitating real-time access to team members anywhere in the world. You can also customize a workspace based on the specific workflow tools you use, and integrate with a variety of industry standard video editing programs to add collaborative features. Frame.io is now part of the Adobe family, with the company having been bought by Adobe in October 2021.

Supported software includes Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, Final Cut Pro, and DaVinci Resolve. Frame.io also connects with video sharing sites, including YouTube and Vimeo, to directly insert sharing into the process.

How much is Frame.io and where do I get it?

(Image credit: Frame.io)

To get Frame.io you can purchase a subscription direct from the website with an option of four tiers: Free, Pro, Team and Enterprise.

Alternatively, if you have an active Adobe subscription (Creative Cloud All Apps, Premiere Pro, After Effects or Photoshop) you can take full advantage of Frame.io integration with these Adobe products at no additional cost – and this will include support for two users, five projects, free sharing with an unlimited number of reviewers, 100GBs of dedicated Frame.io storage, and Camera to Cloud.

To get Frame.io for Adobe Creative Cloud you can simply log into Frame.io using your Adobe ID in the built-in Premiere Pro or After Effects panels, or directly through the Frame.io website.

However, if you need more storage, extra features or don't use Adobe as your native video editor, then each tier along with its features is been listed below:

Free

With comment and annotate, unlimited free shares, apps and integrations, version management, 1080p HD playback and industry leading security.

Pro ($15/month)

Everything in Free along with custom-branded presentations, password-protected shares, project archiving and 4K Ultra HD playback.

Team ($25/month)

Everything in Pro, plus private projects, team-only comments, share link expiration, and custom-branded emails.

Enterprise ($POA):

Everything in Team along with Apple TV app, watermark ID, digital rights management, SAML-based SSO, two-factor authentication, reviewer inbox, multi-team management, custom branding by team, asset lifecycle management, API / Platform consultations, priority in-app support, and account management team.

