A lifetime license of Skylum Luminar Neo for $69? Ugh, yes, please!

I'm not necessarily against subscriptions, but it sure is nice to buy software outright, nowadays. If you can prize yourself away from the best Black Friday camera deals, the big event is a prime opportunity to seek out the best photo editing software deals. And this incredible Luminar Neo offer is a fantastic deal. You can pick up a lifetime perpetual license for just $79 (£79) and if you input the code 'canonrumors' at the checkout, it'll drop to $69 (£69). That's a massive 83% saving!

Skylum Luminar Neo is an AI-powered RAW photo-editing suite that's designed to be accessible, making it a great choice for post-production newbies. But that's not to say it's limited in its capabilities. Beyond headline AI features such as sky replacement and portrait retouching, you'll find basic layer editing, lens corrections, and non-destructive editing tools.

While I don't think Luminar Neo can be considered an outright alternative for experienced Adobe or Affinity Photo 2 users as a standalone software, it's worth noting that you can seamlessly integrate it into your Adobe workflow as a plugin for either Adobe Photoshop CC or Adobe Lightroom CC. So, if you're a particular fan of any of its features – such as its great AI tools – but don't want to move away from your main workflow, now's the chance to pick it up at a bargain price.

I do think Luminar Neo offers the most value for photo-editing beginners in search of a powerful editing suite that's not overly daunting. And when it's yours for just $69 (£79) this Black Friday, you really can't go wrong.

