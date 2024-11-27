A lifetime license of Skylum Luminar Neo for $69? Ugh, yes, please!

By
published

Pick up Skylum Luminar Neo for $69 and keep it forever. If you're a photo-editing newbie looking for a powerful RAW editing suite, you can't go wrong with this MASSIVE 83% saving

Person sat at desk using Skylum Luminar Neo via a standalone monitor, mouse and keyboard
You can save big on a lifetime license of Skylum Luminar Neo this Black Friday (Image credit: Skylum Software / Digital Camera World)

I'm not necessarily against subscriptions, but it sure is nice to buy software outright, nowadays. If you can prize yourself away from the best Black Friday camera deals, the big event is a prime opportunity to seek out the best photo editing software deals. And this incredible Luminar Neo offer is a fantastic deal. You can pick up a lifetime perpetual license for just $79 (£79) and if you input the code 'canonrumors' at the checkout, it'll drop to $69 (£69). That's a massive 83% saving!

Skylum Software Luminar Neo (lifetime perpetual license)
Skylum Software Luminar Neo (lifetime perpetual license): was $417 now $69 at Skylum

Save $348 If you're new to the world of image-editing and are looking for an easy-to-use RAW image editor with layers support, then Luminar Neo is a great shout. Plus, its AI tools are genuinely very good! This incredible bundle deal features the software itself, 100 creative add-ons, a Luminar Neo video course, and the Luminar Neo Handbook. To get this incredible deal, be sure to input the code 'canonrumors' at the checkout.

View Deal

Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

