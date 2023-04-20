50% saving: Adobe Premiere Pro is just $10.49 a month in 72-hour sale

Adobe has just told us that it is running a flash sale on Creative Cloud Single Apps (opens in new tab) for over the next three days. The discount allows you to buy your favorite Adobe application at just $10.49 (opens in new tab), rather than the usual $20.99, for the first three months of your annual subscription. The 50% saving is available in the US, Latin America and Canada until Sunday 23 April.

The Single App scheme (opens in new tab) is particularly attractive to those who just want one program - and who wouldn't benefit from Adobe's "all you can eat" All Apps plan which typically costs $54.99. That means for vloggers and filmmakers who want the industry-standard professional video editing software, you can just subscribe to getting Premiere Pro - without paying for apps that you just won't use.

See Adobe Premiere Pro CC review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Adobe Creative Cloud Single App - save 50% (opens in new tab)

This 72-hour sale is on a subscription to just one of Adobe's creative apps - which are reduced to $10.49 a month (usually $20.99) for the first three months of your annual subscription. As well as Premiere Pro, this discount can be had on Photoshop and Illustrator.

Offer ends: 23 April 2021

Valid in: USA, Canada, & Latin America



Although Photoshop CC is available under the Single Apps scheme, photographers are better off buying the Creative Cloud Photography Plan that costs $9.99 a month, and gives you both Lightroom and Photoshop in the subscription deal.

