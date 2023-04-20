50% saving: Adobe Premiere Pro is just $10.49 a month in 72-hour sale

By Chris George
published

Vloggers and filmmakers this is your chance to save on a subscription to Premiere Pro in this America-wide deal

Adobe Premiere Pro deal
(Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe has just told us that it is running a flash sale on Creative Cloud Single Apps (opens in new tab) for over the next three days. The discount allows you to buy your favorite Adobe application at just $10.49 (opens in new tab), rather than the usual $20.99, for the first three months of your annual subscription. The 50% saving is available in the US, Latin America and Canada until Sunday 23 April. 

The Single App scheme (opens in new tab) is particularly attractive to those who just want one program - and who wouldn't benefit from Adobe's "all you can eat" All Apps plan which typically costs $54.99. That means for vloggers and filmmakers who want the industry-standard professional video editing software, you can just subscribe to getting Premiere Pro - without paying for apps that you just won't use.

See Adobe Premiere Pro CC review (opens in new tab)

Adobe Creative Cloud Single App - save 50% (opens in new tab)

Adobe Creative Cloud Single App - save 50% (opens in new tab)
This 72-hour sale is on a subscription to just one of Adobe's creative apps - which are reduced to $10.49 a month (usually $20.99) for the first three months of your annual subscription. As well as Premiere Pro, this discount can be had on Photoshop and Illustrator.
Offer ends: 23 April 2021
Valid in: USA, Canada, & Latin America

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Although Photoshop CC is available under the Single Apps scheme, photographers are better off buying the Creative Cloud Photography Plan that costs $9.99 a month, and gives you both Lightroom and Photoshop in the subscription deal.

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 


His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 11 Pro.


He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

