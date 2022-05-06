3 Remarkable Savings of up to $200 up for grabs on Tamron E-mount lenses

If you're on the look out for a new lens for your Sony camera, now is the best time to pick up a great deal on Tamron lenses, thanks to a $200 rebate that is currently running at B&H, Adorama and Amazon.

Below we have cherry picked the best deals we could see, but that doesn't mean there aren't others to be had, so we recommend taking a look at the list below first, then browsing the through the retailers.

Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6| was $729 |now $649

SAVE $80 Offering a unique mixture of an all-in-one zoom range and a fast, but variable aperture of f/2.8-5.6 the 28-200mm Di III RXD is a wide-to-super-tele zoom distinguished by its sleek and portable design.

Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7| was $1,399 |now $1,199

SAVE $200 This compact and versatile super-telephoto zoom lens is extremely well suited to capture a wide array of subjects ranging from landscapes and birds to sports and wildlife photography, making sure you always close to the action, whenever you are.

Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8| was $829 |now $749

SAVE $80 This is a fast-aperture ultra wide-angle zoom lens for Sony E-mount APS-C cameras and is particularly suitable for landscape, astrophotography, and architectural shooting and works well in poor light conditions thanks to its maximum f/2.8 aperture.

Whether you're looking for a wide-angle, super tele-photo zoom or moderate work horse like a 70-180mm, with this $200 rebate you can grab some real Tamron bargains for your Sony camera and really take that next step as a photography or cinematographer. However, this rebate isn't going to be around for long so we recommend taking the lunge and ordering you next dream lens today.

