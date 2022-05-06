3 Remarkable Savings of up to $200 up for grabs on Tamron E-mount lenses

3 top Tamron savings of up to $200 are up for grabs, but hurry they won't be around for long!

If you're on the look out for a new lens for your Sony camera, now is the best time to pick up a great deal on Tamron lenses, thanks to a $200 rebate that is currently running at B&H, Adorama and Amazon.

Below we have cherry picked the best deals we could see, but that doesn't mean there aren't others to be had, so we recommend taking a look at the list below first, then browsing the through the retailers. 

Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6|

Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6|was $729|now $649
SAVE $80 Offering a unique mixture of an all-in-one zoom range and a fast, but variable aperture of f/2.8-5.6 the 28-200mm Di III RXD is a wide-to-super-tele zoom distinguished by its sleek and portable design.
Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7|

Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7|was $1,399|now $1,199
SAVE $200 This compact and versatile super-telephoto zoom lens is extremely well suited to capture a wide array of subjects ranging from landscapes and birds to sports and wildlife photography, making sure you always close to the action, whenever you are.
Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8|

Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8|was $829|now $749
SAVE $80 This is a fast-aperture ultra wide-angle zoom lens for Sony E-mount APS-C cameras and is particularly suitable for landscape, astrophotography, and architectural shooting and works well in poor light conditions thanks to its maximum f/2.8 aperture.
Whether you're looking for a wide-angle, super tele-photo zoom or moderate work horse like a 70-180mm, with this $200 rebate you can grab some real Tamron bargains for your Sony camera and really take that next step as a photography or cinematographer. However, this rebate isn't going to be around for long so we recommend taking the lunge and ordering you next dream lens today.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

