Lowest EVER price on Sony's most popular full-frame camera

If you're in the market for a full frame camera, the Sony A7 IV has just hit its lowest ever price!

Thanks to a $500 instant rebate, you can buy the Sony A7 IV for just $1,998 at Amazon – although stocks are low, so you can also get it for the same $1,998 price at B&H.

I don't know how long this offer will last, so take advantage of this huge 20% saving while you can…

There is a whole lot to love about the Sony A7 IV (review), regardless of what you use a camera for. It exceeds the ultra-popular A7 III in every way, not least its 33MP full-frame sensor that delivers even more resolution for stills and video alike.

Video shooters and content creators will love the 4K 30p video, which is oversampled from 7K for pristine quality – and you can capture footage in 10-bit 4:2:2 for superb results. It can crank out 4K 60p, too, but be aware that this comes with a Super35 crop.

Stills purists aren't left out, though, with a 10fps burst rate backed up by an enormous buffer of over 800 RAW+JPEG files when you're using a CFexpress Type A card (the A7 IV has dual card slots, a hybrid CFexpress / SD and a regular SD).

Throw in 5.5 stops of in-body image stabilization and Sony's always-excellent autofocus, and this is a fantastic general purpose camera that can tackle almost anything you throw at it.

