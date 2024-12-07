3 Legged Thing Zelda QD lets your Nikon Z-series camera hang loose

The addition of a QD socket to the Zelda L-bracket enables cameras to be swiftly and safely attached to compatible carrying straps
The 3 Legged Thing Zelda QD L-bracket is available in Copper and Darkness colorways(Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)
Accessory specialist 3 Legged Thing has updated its Zelda L-bracket to be compatible with QD and Peak Design accessories. Like the original Zelda, which is already one of the best L-brackets around, the Zelda QD is a custom-fit bracket designed to snugly fit a range of Nikon Z-series full-frame cameras, namely the Nikon Z5, Z6, Z7, Z6 II, and Z7 II camera models.
The standout feature of the Zelda QD is the addition of a quick-detach (QD) socket, which facilitates compatibility with a range of QD straps and accessories. This offers photographers more versatile carrying options, as the QD system is designed for rapid but secure attachment and detachment via a push-button lock.
Additionally, the L-bracket is compatible with Peak Design Capture v3 clips through the use of a strong glass-reinforced nylon adapter and a robust stainless steel screw, providing an alternative way to secure and carry the camera.
Zelda QD perfectly fits the contours of the above full-frame Z bodies, offering full access to the side ports and battery doors. Cut-outs in the base and vertical aspects provide easy access to the rear tilt screens. There's a ¼”-20 screw thread in both horizontal and vertical aspects for the attachment of accessory arms, such as 3 Legged Thing’s Pivot magic arms.
The L-bracket upright is curved at the top to accommodate the camera’s strap lug, and Zelda QD’s base includes a slot for strap and accessory attachment. The front of the bracket is also shaped to give easier access to the lens release button. It is compatible with both the original FTZ and the Nikon FTZ II lens adaptors, and can also be used with the WR-R10 wireless remote adapter.
“The Zelda was a pinnacle project for 3 Legged Thing,” remarked Danny Lenihan, 3LT’s founder and CEO. “It was the first time a camera company had specifically requested us to design a product for them, and our first foray into the world of dedicated L-brackets, so I’m absolutely delighted that, six years on from that moment, Zelda QD continues the legacy of the original bracket, and remains a huge force in our product portfolio.”
The Zelda QD L-bracket is available in 3 Legged Thing’s signature Copper colorway, as well as Darkness (matte black), favored by studio photographers looking to avoid color reflections. It has a suggested retail price of $99.99 / £89.99 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).
For owners of other Nikon Z-series cameras, the Nikon Z8 has its own Zooey QD dedicated L-bracket, The Nikon Z9 has the Zaara and Zaara One brackets, while the Z50 had the Zayla and Zayla PD (with Peak design compatibility). There's no news on L-brackets for the new Nikon Z6 III or Z50 II, but no doubt when they do appear they'll begin with a 'Z'.
