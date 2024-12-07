3 Legged Thing Zelda QD lets your Nikon Z-series camera hang loose

By
published

The addition of a QD socket to the Zelda L-bracket enables cameras to be swiftly and safely attached to compatible carrying straps

3 Legged Thing Zelda QD L-brackets in Copper and Darkness
The 3 Legged Thing Zelda QD L-bracket is available in Copper and Darkness colorways (Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

Accessory specialist 3 Legged Thing has updated its Zelda L-bracket to be compatible with QD and Peak Design accessories. Like the original Zelda, which is already one of the best L-brackets around, the Zelda QD is a custom-fit bracket designed to snugly fit a range of Nikon Z-series full-frame cameras, namely the Nikon Z5, Z6, Z7, Z6 II, and Z7 II camera models.

The standout feature of the Zelda QD is the addition of a quick-detach (QD) socket, which facilitates compatibility with a range of QD straps and accessories. This offers photographers more versatile carrying options, as the QD system is designed for rapid but secure attachment and detachment via a push-button lock.

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

