Nikon Z9 gets one L of a bracket with the 3 Legged Thing Zaara

Funky and fashionable British tripod and accessory manufacturer 3 Legged Thing has released a custom-fit L-bracket for the Nikon Z9. Named Zaara, 3LT has designed the L-bracket to perfectly fit the contours of the Z9 and its unique design ensures that it functions correctly as an L-bracket, enabling users to switch orientations and maintain the same focal plane.

The best L-bracket is an essential tool for photographers who regularly use a tripod and are useful across a wide variety of photography genres. They enable image creators to quickly switch from landscape to portrait orientations and vice versa whilst maintaining a level horizon and keeping the same focal plane.

L-brackets also allow the camera to remain above the center of the tripod – the most stable position. You can use an L-bracket to capture stunning landscape photography, but it's great to have for a variety of genres.

“We have had many requests from customers to make an L-bracket for the Nikon Z9,” said Stuart Boston, COO of 3 Legged Thing. “We’ve listened to all their feedback and designed Zaara to ensure it gives Z9 users full L-bracket functionality. We feel sure that Z9-owners will love using Zaara.”

The L-bracket’s contours give users full access to the battery door on the side, and to lower ports on the side of the camera with the base closed. The upper headphone and mic ports can also be accessed by extending Zaara’s base. The extending base also uses a self-contained non-detachable screw to secure it in either an open or closed position.

The vertical aspect features a ¼”-20 screw thread for attachment of accessories, and two dual 1/4"-20 and 3/8”-16 threads are set into the base for use in portrait orientation. A cut-out in the base also saves weight.

The form-fitting shape enables access to all ports and batteries to be changed on the fly (Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

The Zaara enables easy shooting in portrait orientation on a tripod – and also enables additional accessories to be mounted (Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

Zaara is available in 3 Legged Thing’s eye-catching Copper or Metallic Slate Grey colours, as well as 3LT’s new Darkness (or matte black, to you and me) colourway.

The Zaara L-bracket for Nikon Z9 is available now directly from 3 Legged Thing and from select retailers worldwide. The suggested retail price is as follows: £129.99 / US $149.99 / €124.99.

3 Legged Thing also make the Zelda L-bracket for Nikon Z5, Z6, Z7, Z6 II, and Z7 II, as well as the generic Ellie universal bracket that fits a wide variety of cameras.