Refined Nikon Z9 L-bracket launched by 3 Legged Thing – meet the Zaara One

Alternative camera accessory manufacturer 3 Legged Thing has released an update to its dedicated L-bracket for one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, the Nikon Z9. You might be wondering how much one of the best L-brackets can change, but according to the UK-based company’s chief operating officer, the Zaara One is the product of customer feedback.

Gone is the old L-bracket’s extendable base, in favor of a single piece of aerospace-grade magnesium alloy, carefully shaped to provide easy access to the strap lug – so a strap can remain attached – and focus mode button, without impeding the use of the Z9’s rear, tilting screen.

The bracket is also rated to provide access to the flagship mirrorless camera’s battery compartment and all side ports, so you can expect it to pair seamlessly with your mirrorless pride and joy.

The L-bracket also includes a pair of 1/4-in-20 screw threads for attaching external accessories – one on the outside of the vertical portion and one on the underside of the base. And, as you’d expect from a 3 Legged Thing L-bracket, it’s also Arca-Swiss compatible. The Zaara One is available in Darkness (black) or 3 Legged Thing's trademark Copper.

The Zaara One comes in Copper or Darkness colors (Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

The contents of the box have changed too. The original Zaara featured a mini tool, flat tool, allen key, spare 1/4-inch screw thread and micro fibre bag, while the Zaara One has opted for a much more streamlined approach. It features a rather swanky looking multitool – complete with a bottle opener – 1/4-in screw and micro fibre bag.

The Zaara One weighs in at one gram lighter than its predecessor at 145g / 5.11oz and is almost identical in size, save for a slightly longer base length of 12.4cm / 4.88in, as opposed to the older bracket’s 12.2cm / 4.8in.

If you’re a regular tripod user who frequently wrestles with a drifting head, every time you position your camera in portrait orientation, then an L-bracket is a quality-of-life upgrade that comes highly recommended. The ability to quickly swap between landscape and portrait orientations, while retaining the same centre of gravity may well revolutionize your tripod-photography experience.

(Image credit: 3 Legged Thing)

