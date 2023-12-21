There’s no denying that 2023 was a strong year for Sony when it came to vlogging and video cameras – and 2024 is gearing up to be no different. So far, Sony is rumored to release five cameras next year including a new FX system, yet another camera for vloggers in the ZV range, successors to the Sony A7S III and A1, and another E-mount video-centric camera.

That's according to a recent report by Sony Rumors, detailing an effective "roadmap" for the year ahead.

It’s been four years since the A7S III was released, so out of all the existing video-centric cameras this is the one most overdue an upgrade. But the FX line, featuring the FX3 and FX30, doesn’t seem to leave much demand for the A7S series – unless of course you’re desperate for an electronic viewfinder, and prefer the chunky grip on the A7S. If, however, you’re specifically after a camera for filmmaking and are likely to be using it alongside a cage, gimbal and external monitor or recorder, the FX series will likely be better suited.

In spring 2024 we’ll likely see yet another compact vlogging-focused camera in the form of the ZV-E10 II. This interchangeable camera will appeal to a broad audience including influencers, content creators, and businesses who regularly share video content. Looking towards the end of the year, another E-mount video-focused camera is likely – although we're not expecting a new model in the A6XX range, as Sony seems to be focusing more on its popular line of vlogging cameras.

It’s also expected that we will see the Sony A1 II before the year is out, as Sony’s current top-of-the-line camera was released three years ago and is due an update. It now has to compete with the likes of the Nikon Z8 and Z9, and the upcoming Canon EOS R1. There was initially speculation it could be released at the end of 2023 but it’s now looking like the end of 2024 is much more likely.

There is also a very small possibility we might see something completely new, which Sony Rumors speculates could be a new RX1 full-frame compact camera – the first since 2016's RX1R II. While there is demand according to surveys conducted by Sony, it hasn't given any official statement about whether the idea will turn into anything more. But it would be nice to have an alternative to the Leica Q3!

If all (or even some) of these rumors are correct, 2024 is going to be an exciting year for Sony – which seems to be shifting more and more towards video-focussed cameras.

