2024 could see the release of 5 Sony cameras – including the flagship A1 II

By Hannah Rooke
published

Next year we could see the Sony A1 II, A7S IV, a brand new E-mount vlogging camera plus a replacement for the ZV-10

Sony A1
(Image credit: YouTube: Tony & Chelsea Northrup)

There’s no denying that 2023 was a strong year for Sony when it came to vlogging and video cameras – and 2024 is gearing up to be no different. So far, Sony is rumored to release five cameras next year including a new FX system, yet another camera for vloggers in the ZV range, successors to the Sony A7S III and A1, and another E-mount video-centric camera. 

That's according to a recent report by Sony Rumors, detailing an effective "roadmap" for the year ahead. 

It’s been four years since the A7S III was released, so out of all the existing video-centric cameras this is the one most overdue an upgrade. But the FX line, featuring the FX3 and FX30, doesn’t seem to leave much demand for the A7S series – unless of course you’re desperate for an electronic viewfinder, and prefer the chunky grip on the A7S. If, however, you’re specifically after a camera for filmmaking and are likely to be using it alongside a cage, gimbal and external monitor or recorder, the FX series will likely be better suited.

In spring 2024 we’ll likely see yet another compact vlogging-focused camera in the form of the ZV-E10 II. This interchangeable camera will appeal to a broad audience including influencers, content creators, and businesses who regularly share video content. Looking towards the end of the year, another E-mount video-focused camera is likely – although we're not expecting a new model in the A6XX range, as Sony seems to be focusing more on its popular line of vlogging cameras. 

It’s also expected that we will see the Sony A1 II before the year is out, as Sony’s current top-of-the-line camera was released three years ago and is due an update. It now has to compete with the likes of the Nikon Z8 and Z9, and the upcoming Canon EOS R1. There was initially speculation it could be released at the end of 2023 but it’s now looking like the end of 2024 is much more likely. 

There is also a very small possibility we might see something completely new, which Sony Rumors speculates could be a new RX1 full-frame compact camera – the first since 2016's RX1R II. While there is demand according to surveys conducted by Sony, it hasn't given any official statement about whether the idea will turn into anything more. But it would be nice to have an alternative to the Leica Q3!

If all (or even some) of these rumors are correct, 2024 is going to be an exciting year for Sony – which seems to be shifting more and more towards video-focussed cameras. 

Take a look at the best Sony cameras, and why not check out the best Sony lenses to make the most of them!

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Hannah Rooke
Hannah Rooke
Staff Writer

Having studied Journalism and Public Relations at the University of the West of England Hannah developed a love for photography through a module on photojournalism. She specializes in Portrait, Fashion and lifestyle photography but has more recently branched out in the world of stylized product photography. For the last 3 years Hannah has worked at Wex Photo Video as a Senior Sales Assistant using her experience and knowledge of cameras to help people buy the equipment that is right for them. With 5 years experience working with studio lighting, Hannah has run many successful workshops teaching people how to use different lighting setups.

Related articles