Nikon Z8: what we know about the Sony A7R V beater

Rumors about the Nikon Z8 have been swirling for years. As in, literally, years, dating all the way back to 2019 – and that's quite significant.

You see, 2019 is when the 61MP Sony A7R IV (opens in new tab) was announced. And that's when the Nikon rumors (opens in new tab) went into overdrive, because it was revealed that Nikon had placed a huge order for that 61MP image sensor from Sony. Thus, four years of where-there's-smoke-there's-probably-fire rumors that the Nikon Z8 will have a 61MP sensor.

Does that still make sense in 2023? We think so. Nikon has fleshed out its Z system lineup in almost every way, with entry level cameras like the Nikon Z50 (opens in new tab), mid-range models like the Nikon Z6 Mark II (opens in new tab), and the professional powerhouse Nikon Z9 (opens in new tab). What's missing, however, is a resolution-focused body.

It seems logical, that being the case, that the Nikon Z8 will be the 61MP pixel peeper-oriented camera that will go toe-to-toe with the 60+MP brigade of today's marketplace: the Sony A7R V (opens in new tab), Sigma fp L (opens in new tab) and Leica M11 (opens in new tab).

Literally nothing else (nothing reliable, at least) is known about the Nikon Z8. This extends to the fact that, while it is plausible based on resolution alone (given that the 45MP Canon EOS R5 (opens in new tab) shoots 8K) that it will offer 8K video, even the A7R V only shoots oversampled 4K. Whether this is a tactical decision, so as not to cannibalize Sony A1 (opens in new tab) sales, or a technical decision due to the sensor readout, it's difficult to know whether the Z8 will be a 4K, 6K or 8K machine.

Other things seem a safer bet. In-body image stabilization feels like a no-brainer, since that's par for the course with full-frame Z cameras (even the entry level Nikon Z5 (opens in new tab) has it). Dual card slots also feel inevitable, and CFexpress would be optimum for pushing around files of this size.

Wherever the dust settles, at last shouldn't have long to wait now. All signs (not least of which Nikon inviting all the main camera dealers to a big event in March) are pointing to an announcement in March or April. After four years of speculation, we're eager to see what the Z8 really looks like!