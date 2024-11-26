The best GoPros (and equivalents) this Black Friday

The best GoPro and action cameras this Black Friday (Image credit: Adam Juniper) Navigate:

where I can't understate how useful a GoPro-style action camera is to everyone in this day and age. They're (relatively) cheap, some are spectacularly good, and they can survive just about anything. That means you can get extra footage from places you wouldn't put your camera (or your phone) without feeling too much risk.

Most are waterproof without any extra accessories, at least for as deep as you'd normally go, and all also have mounts and fittings you can use to attach to helmets, handlebars and, frankly anything. Some can record speed and other data so you can make brilliant movie clips showing just how fast you were running/pedalling/falling!

Finally, a benefit that people don't talk about enough is the STEM value; we're looking at cameras you can very safely give to your kids for all kinds of awesome slow-mo creativity, safe in the knowledge nothing bad can happen – they're not going to be able to access the web, or your WhatsApp messages!

BEST GOPRO 1. GoPro Hero 11 – Two years of discounting, still amazing ★★★★★

The latest GoPro is the Hero 13 Black but, for most people, there haven't been any massive leaps forward. This camera has the same 8:7 imaging sensor (capturing nearly square video fro cropping to TikTok and traditional from one clip), and can shoot in up to 5.3K video. It could be better in low light, 📸 5.3K@60fps / 2.7K@240fps | 🔋 120 minutes ✅ Ultra-light (no registration) | ✅ Smart AI shots | ❌ Bigger drones handle low-light better Launch price (late 2022): $399 | £379

Insta360 X3 – A 360-degree alternative

The Mini 4K is the pinnacle of value in DJI's lightweight camera drone series. That low weight (just under 250g / 0.55 pounds) gets you a pass from FAA registration, but the drone is still capable of flying in wind up to force 5, and has impressive range. The camera can't compete with pro-level stuff, but it does have some basic AI tracking, and the 4K video looks good. Photographers will love the option of RAW images too, and I find DJI's app (with built in tutorial) balances 'slick' and useful well! 📸 5.7K | 🔋 80 minutes | 🕹 ✅ You don't need to point it until later | ✅ Noticeable price drop | ❌ Vulnerable lenses Launch price (Sept 2022): $449 | £459

Chosen by Adam Juniper, Managing Editor

I can get more than a bit geeky about action cameras; I've got a pile of them around the house from the very early GoPros I fitted to my self-made drones to the ones I use now for vlogging. I also love to fit them to my bike or cycle helmet and, back in the day, I recorded a lot of GoPro-captured evidence of how good I was on a snowboard (which has all mysteriously been deleted if anyone asks).

DJI Action 2: was $279 now $179 at Amazon 🇺🇸 The newer DJI Action 3 and 4 versions may look more like GoPros, but this is a 4K 60fps camera with a trick up its sleeve – you can take the battery & screen off to make it extra compact and it keeps running for a while. It also boasts a max of 4K 120p / FullHD 240p) and still produces perfectly serviceable footage today. Vloggers (and FPV pilots) may find more they like here than most GoPro equivalents!

DJI Osmo Action 4: was £379 now £199 at Wex Photo Video 🇬🇧 You can pick up the Action 3 for £169, but that's nearly premium cash – go for the Action 4 and you're getting a bargain on the cam that was (until last month's Action 5 Pro) literally the best in the business. That's a massive 47% off the regular price, and still thrashes the newest GoPro in most conditions so you're still getting a bargain! 4K 120p or FullHD 240p, and waterproof deeper than GoPro without a case. Oh, and the screens are better too!

OM System Tough TG-7: was £499.99 now £365 at Amazon 🇬🇧 Whether you're looking for a rugged camera or a great go-anywhere, shoot-anything compact, the Tough is a great option. Not strictly an action camera, more of a very hard compact, but worth a look at this kind of discount! It takes great photos and 4K 30p / FullHD 120p video with its 25-100mm lens – especially with its brilliant built-in macro modes.