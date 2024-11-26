Live
The best GoPros (and equivalents) this Black Friday
The one camera category no one should be without! Action cams can get unique shots, save your phone from being trashed, and they're pretty cheap – especially now!
1. My top picks for best action camera (spoiler, it's not a GoPro)
2. Best 360-degree camera
3. Best GoPro alternative
where I can't understate how useful a GoPro-style action camera is to everyone in this day and age. They're (relatively) cheap, some are spectacularly good, and they can survive just about anything. That means you can get extra footage from places you wouldn't put your camera (or your phone) without feeling too much risk.
Most are waterproof without any extra accessories, at least for as deep as you'd normally go, and all also have mounts and fittings you can use to attach to helmets, handlebars and, frankly anything. Some can record speed and other data so you can make brilliant movie clips showing just how fast you were running/pedalling/falling!
Finally, a benefit that people don't talk about enough is the STEM value; we're looking at cameras you can very safely give to your kids for all kinds of awesome slow-mo creativity, safe in the knowledge nothing bad can happen – they're not going to be able to access the web, or your WhatsApp messages!
Best GoPro & action cameras in the world right now
1. GoPro Hero 11 – Two years of discounting, still amazing ★★★★★
The latest GoPro is the Hero 13 Black but, for most people, there haven't been any massive leaps forward. This camera has the same 8:7 imaging sensor (capturing nearly square video fro cropping to TikTok and traditional from one clip), and can shoot in up to 5.3K video. It could be better in low light,
📸 5.3K@60fps / 2.7K@240fps | 🔋 120 minutes
✅ Ultra-light (no registration) | ✅ Smart AI shots | ❌ Bigger drones handle low-light better
Launch price (late 2022): $399 | £379
Today's best Black Friday deal: 🇺🇸 $239 | 🇬🇧 £261.97
Read my full review (with video clips) | Mini 4K v Neo | Compare Black Friday Deals ⬇
2. DJI Osmo Action 4 – The Go-Pro beating cam ★★★★½
Last year, against the GoPro Hero 12, this was comfortably the better action camera thanks to its bigger 1/1.3-inch main sensor. That means it works a lot better in low light and (since you only really watch in 4K) the max video resolution is no issue. DJI's menus are also quicker and both front and back screens are touchscreens making for easier vlogging. It also boasts a 10-bit D-Log M color mode.
📸 4K@60fps / 4K@120fps | 🔋 150 minutes
✅ Best Action Camera (until the Action 5) | ✅ Great in low light | ❌ No 5.3K mode
Launch price (Aug 2023): $399 | £379
Today's best Black Friday deal: 🇺🇸 $209 | 🇬🇧 £199
Read my full review (with video clips) | Compare Black Friday Deals ⬇
3. GoPro Hero 10 – 5.3K for even less ★★★★★
Going back to the 2021 GoPro flagship, this is still a camera capable of 5.3K video at 60fps and with 4th-generation video stabilization, so there is a lot to offer here that's still comfortably ahead of the cheap off-brand equivalents. While not a patch on the DJI, which has physics on its side, there is a 'low light' mode on this and subsequent GoPros to help out.
📸 5.3K@60fps / 4K@120fps | 🔋 80 minutes
✅ HorizonSteady feature | ✅ Supports Mods | ❌ Screens a bit dim
Launch price (2021): $399 | £379
Today's best Black Friday deal: 🇺🇸 $224 | 🇬🇧 £219
Read Basil's full review (with video clips) | Compare Black Friday Deals ⬇
4. Insta360 X3 – A 360-degree alternative ★★★★★
📸 5.7K | 🔋 80 minutes | 🕹

✅ You don't need to point it until later | ✅ Noticeable price drop | ❌ Vulnerable lenses
📸 5.7K | 🔋 80 minutes | 🕹
✅ You don't need to point it until later | ✅ Noticeable price drop | ❌ Vulnerable lenses
Launch price (Sept 2022): $449 | £459
Today's best Black Friday deal: 🇺🇸 $329 | 🇬🇧 £319
Read my full review (with video clips) | Compare Black Friday Deals ⬇
I can get more than a bit geeky about action cameras; I've got a pile of them around the house from the very early GoPros I fitted to my self-made drones to the ones I use now for vlogging. I also love to fit them to my bike or cycle helmet and, back in the day, I recorded a lot of GoPro-captured evidence of how good I was on a snowboard (which has all mysteriously been deleted if anyone asks).
