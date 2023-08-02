New DJI Osmo Action 4 eclipses GoPro with much bigger image sensor, but...

DJI stepped up their fight to take the action camera crown today with the launch of their new Osmo Action 4 – an obvious rival for the GoPro Hero 11 Black. It boasts a 1/1.3-inch 4:3 image sensor behind the f/2.8 lens (the same size sensor as those in the impressive new DJI Air 3) and higher-resolution image stabilization options.

GoPro has become synonymous with action in the same way the Sony Walkman once meant personal stereo. The new Osmo Action 4 isn't offering an iPod-like revolution in the space, but the biggest development since its predecessor is undoubtedly the size of the image sensor, a key factor in the camera's low-light performance (traditionally a tricky area for GoPro, as we noted in our GoPro Hero 11 Black review).

(Image credit: Future)

The new image sensor's 1/1.3-inch size would make it notably bigger than the GoPro's 1/1.9-inch sensor, even though DJI has stuck with a more traditional 4:3 size rather than the 8:7 GoPro adopted.

The Osmo Action 4's boasts a 2.4μm-equivalent pixel size and can shoot 4K video at up to 120FPS. Other key features are 10-bit color (D-Log M), RockSteady 3.0 and RockSteady 3.0+ image stabilization, HorizonSteady which keeps the image stable and horizon level, and up to 2x digital zoom.

Slow motion can be caught at up to 240fps in 1080P mode, or 120FPS in 4K, while there are also Hyperlapse and timelapse options, and livestreaming. The batteries and charging unit are the same as from the Action 3, and offer up to 2.5 hours use with 18-minute fast charging (to 80%). There is also voice control.

DJI see it as the "Ultimate companion for adventure enthusiasts" and Paul Pan, Senior Product Line Manager said: "The Osmo Action 4 is a testament to our commitment to high-quality imagery, reliability, and user-centric design."

The new Osmo Action 4 will cost $399 / £379 / AU$629, making it competitive with the GoPro but very much a premium product. DJI will also offer an Adventure Combo with a 1.5m (nearly 5-foot) extension pole, 3x battery, external charger, and assorted mounts, for $499 / £469 / AU$819.

