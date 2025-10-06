Platon behind a camera. A still from Episode 7 of Abstract: The Art of Design.

Few photographers have shaped modern portraiture quite like Platon.

Over the years, he’s photographed everyone from Barack Obama and Vladimir Putin to Adele and David Bowie; always with the same piercing intimacy that makes his images impossible to forget. So when I saw that Platon’s image of Nile Rodgers had won the Judges’ Choice Award at the 2025 Abbey Road Music Photography Awards, I wasn’t surprised.

At first glance, the winning image isn’t what many would traditionally call a portrait. It’s a close-up of Nile Rodgers’ hand holding a guitar pick; the pick itself is emblazoned with the iconic Chic logo.

Yet, in this simple vignette, Platon manages to tell us everything we need to know about the man behind the music. That hand has shaped some of the most influential grooves in popular culture; it’s a symbol of rhythm, creativity and legacy.

In my opinion, this is what makes Platon so extraordinary. His ability to find humanity and narrative in the smallest details. The image distills a lifetime of artistry into a single frame, proof that a portrait doesn’t need eyes to speak volumes.

As a gear enthusiast, I couldn’t resist delving into the technical side; after all, studying the photographs of masters is how I learned the craft.

Platon has long been synonymous with Hasselblad cameras for his studio work, famously using a film 500 series for much of his career. But this award-winning image marks a slight evolution. A quick peek at the EXIF data revealed that it was captured with the Hasselblad X2D 100C and XCD 120mm lens.

It’s a fascinating mix of old and new; the same Hasselblad sensibility and tonal depth, but with the precision and dynamic range of modern digital medium format camera. You can almost feel the texture of Rodgers’ skin and the tactile gleam of the pick, rendered with the kind of clarity that only 100 megapixels can deliver.

For anyone interested in portraiture, Platon’s work remains a masterclass in restraint and purpose. He doesn’t rely on elaborate setups or grand gestures, but trust, attention, and the courage to get close.

If you haven’t seen Platon's episode of Abstract: The Art of Design on Netflix, add it to your watchlist. It’s an incredible look into the psychology and craft behind his images.

