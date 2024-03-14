The winner of the Digital Photographer's Camera of the Year award is...

Once upon a time, we only had SLR cameras, and they were only able to shoot black-and-white photographs. It took decades of development to create cameras that shoot in colour and don’t need a mirror – so the most fascinating thing about 2023 is that not only do we have a new digital SLR, but one that only shoots black-and-white photographs.

Every year, we hear that DSLRs are dead and that Pentax is a dinosaur taunting an incoming asteroid for thumbing its nose at mirrorless. Yet here we are, with one of the year’s best cameras being a DSLR from Pentax, which is going even more Jurassic in 2024, as it resurrects its line of film cameras.

At the other end of the spectrum, Sony is that asteroid trying to eradicate the SLR era. Its latest flagship camera doesn’t have a mirror, a mechanical shutter, or even a rolling shutter sensor – which means it doesn’t have flash sync speed limits, either. The global shutter era is here and it is about to transform the photographic landscape in ways we can’t even comprehend yet.

Innovation doesn’t only happen at technology’s top end, though. Canon is continuing its commitment to beginner photographers, a category that both Fujifilm and Nikon have said is no longer a primary concern to them. Entry-level cameras need to be more capable and usable than ever, to give people a reason to put down their smartphones, and today’s ‘basic’ EOS is pretty much a powerhouse.

From top to bottom, the camera industry has never been more vivid or exciting.

Camera of the Year

Sony A9 III

This camera just threw away the photography rule book

Released March 2024

March 2024 Top feature Global shutter

(Image credit: Sony)

Four words changed everything forever: ‘full-frame global shutter’. The A9 III is the new yardstick by which all flagships will be measured, with 120fps full-resolution 14 bit RAW continuous shooting, a 1/80,000 sec shutter speed, and both AI measures and countermeasures. The former uses a predictive AI algorithm to inform the autofocus system and better track subjects, while the latter embraces the C2PA content authenticity protocol to battle fake news and manipulated imagery. Most of this is completely irrelevant to many photographers – but when the tech starts to trickle down, this is where it will be starting from.

Sony A9 III review: the most remarkable camera I've ever used

Runner up

Canon EOS R100

Released July 2023

July 2023 Top feature Guided menu system

(Image credit: Canon)

With the bulk of the profit at the top end of the market, most manufacturers have abandoned the beginner cameras sector. Leave it to Canon, then, to not just replace its old entry-level DSLRs, but to do so with a mirrorless model that offers a ridiculous amount of bang for your buck. The R100’s sensor offers frankly stunning image quality; the autofocus system is the same as the one in the 5D Mark IV; it has a guided user interface that explains the camera’s features and helps you learn creative techniques… it’s a phenomenal beginner camera that takes a pro-quality picture.

Canon EOS R100 review: the beginner camera to beat all others



Leica M11-P

Released October 2023

October 2023 Top feature Content Credentials

(Image credit: Leica)

In many ways, the Leica M11-P is the same as the M11. The same 60.3MP triple-resolution sensor (enabling you to shoot 60MP, 36MP or 18MP stills), built-in 256GB memory, the same lack of autofocus and video… but there is one significant addition: Content Credentials. The M11-P has integrated protocols from the C2PA (Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity) to fight fake news and manipulated images at the point of capture – and it’s the first camera to do so. An incredible street and reportage camera, and also one that’s leading the way in the fight against AI.

Leica M11-P review: a discreet street shooter and an anti-AI ally

Pentax K-3 Mark III Monochrome

Released April 2023

April 2023 Top feature 25.7MP mono sensor

(Image credit: Pentax)

If the DSLR is dead, no one told Pentax. The company announced no fewer than six new versions of the K-3 Mark III and, in April, we got the brilliant Monochrome. Mono cameras are maybe the most niche category in the industry, but Pentax decided there was room for one more – and the camera is so popular that it has been on backorder since its launch. If you thought nobody would buy an APS-C DSLR that only shoots in black and white, you were dead wrong.

Pentax K-3 Mark III review

Nikon Z f

Released October 2023

October 2023 Top feature Retro design

(Image credit: Nikon)

In a year with so many remarkable cameras, does one whose primary feature is style really merit a mention here? Yes, it does. Designed after the iconic Nikon FM2 SLR (much like 2021’s Nikon Z fc), the Z f is a stunning camera to look at, and one that truly inspires you to shoot with it. Beneath its beauty and brass dials, though, there is plenty of cutting-edge techs, including the AF system from the flagship Z 9, new subject-detection algorithms designed for manual-focus shooting, and a Focus Point VR feature that uses the focus point to inform and improve the image stabilization. Old dog, new tricks.

Nikon Zf review: modern classic