The macro cameras on the Sony Xperia 1 VI and Huawei Pura 70 Ultra have blown me away

By
published

Huawei's Pura 70 Ultra and Sony's Xperia 1 VI capture jaw-dropping macro photos in very different ways – but why are they better than the competition?

A photo of the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra and Sony Xperia 1 VI
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

After reviewing the Sony Xperia 1 VI, it's clear that the telephoto macro trend in smartphones is really hitting its stride. Telephoto macro photography, also known as telemacro, involves using the telephoto lens to capture close-up photos and offers numerous benefits. It adds distance between the subject and the photographer (particularly handy for shots of insects). This, in turn, eradicates shadows typically associated with macro photography and also eliminates wide-angle distortion. 

Telephoto macro lenses are anything but a new concept. The popular Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L from 2009 is still one of the best macro lenses available in 2024, serving up high-impact close-up capture to pro photographers. However, it is a relatively new concept on smartphones, with the Huawei Pura 70 Ultra and Sony Xperia 1 VI being the best implementations to date. But can you really take a smartphone macro camera seriously?

Image 1 of 4
A photo captured on the Huawei P60 Pro
A telemacro photo captured on the Huawei P60 Pro(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)
Image 1 of 3
Close up macro photo of a bee on a pink flower in a garden
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli / Digital Camera World)
Image 1 of 5
A telemacro photo of an eye captured on the Sony Xperia 1 VI
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Basil Kronfli
Basil Kronfli

Basil Kronfli is a freelance technology journalist, consultant, and content creator. He trained in graphic design and started his career at Canon Europe before moving into journalism. Basil is also experienced in video production, independently running the YouTube channel TechEdit, and during his time at Future, he worked alongside the Digital Camera World team as a senior video producer. 

Related articles