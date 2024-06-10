Should you still buy the Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM in 2024? Hell yes

By
published

Once considered essential, is the Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM still a must-have lens in 2024? You'd better believe it is

A closeup of the Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM lens being held in someone's fingertips
(Image credit: James Artaius)

For years, the Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM was considered the must-have Canon lens. "If you only own one prime lens, it should be this one," people would say. Heck, some people would even say if you only own one lens, it should be this one.

But is that still the case in 2024?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles