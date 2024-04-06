Is the Canon EOS R50 low key Canon's best all-round camera?

I think people have the Canon EOS R50 all wrong.

Some people look at it as an entry-level camera – and it certainly is that. Other people look at it, like its predecessor (the M50 Mark II) as a vlogging camera – and it's that, too. To me, though, the Canon EOS R50 is above all the most versatile body in the company's lineup.

I've been using Canon's mirrorless R system since day one, and used every camera in the range. A range that is incredibly extensive, with a body for every purpose. But a body for any purpose? To me, that's the brief that the Canon EOS R50 fulfils.

Seriously, what are its limitations? It's got an APS-C sensor, sure. But that means it can also accept the dedicated APS-C lenses, which are smaller and lighter (and sometimes cheaper).

And don't get it twisted; this 24.2MP APS-C sensor is very capable, producing gorgeous photographs. It also kicks out nice crispy 4K 30p video – uncropped, and with Canon's thoroughly badass autofocus system. Not to mention a fully articulating screen, so you can actually do proper video with it.

Speaking of size, it also has the smallest footprint (give or take a couple of millimeters against the EOS R100) of any EOS R camera. This may be a strike against it if you're using big pro lenses, for sure, but it also makes this camera incredibly adaptable.

I've recently been developing a shoulder issue (to go along with a longstanding neck issue) which makes it really challenging to carry cameras for long durations. So my everyday carry needs to be compact – but still needs to be capable, otherwise I may as well use my phone.

And guess what? The Canon EOS R50, with a couple of f/1.8 primes, gives me a featherweight package with a heavyweight punch.

Do I really want to put my RF 85mm f/1.2 lens on it? No, it's not an ideal match. But can I put my RF 85mm f/1.2 lens on it? Yes, if I need to – and I get phenomenal results from the equivalent 138mm f/1.9 performance.

I can use it as a vlogging camera. A travel camera. A street photography camera. A portrait camera. A landscape camera. Heck, I've even used it as a wildlife camera. Is it the best camera for any one of these genres? Not necessarily. But it can be used for all of them.

The best camera is the one you've got with you, that much is true – but only if it can actually do the thing you're asking of it. And the Canon EOS R50 does just that.

