One little thing... in ten seconds Apple FINALLY admits that memory actually matters – and quietly gifts an upgrade to MacBook Air!

In a throwaway remark at the end of the M4 MacBook Pro launch, Apple admits it's been wrong about memory all these years (sort of!)

You might have missed it if you blinked, but right at the end of another slick pre-recorded product launch from Apple – this time for the M4 MacBook Pros – Apple's Jon Ternus managed to throw in the fact that all future M2 & M3 MacBook Airs will come with a minimum of 16GB memory, not that paltry 8GB they've been offering until now.

The prices remain unchanged – and so do the processors (no gleaming new M4, unlike the iPad Pro or the new MacBook Pros).

