Canon EOS 6D Mark II DSLR drops to lowest-ever price - just $999

The Canon EOS 6D Mark II is the camera that almost restored my faith in DSLRs back in 2017. And, in 2024, it's still one of the only DSLRs I love working with. It is no longer in production, although you can still find on sale in lots of stores... Now, I have noticed that B&H Photo has just cut the price to its lowest-ever price - to a deal-busting $999.

Sure the camera is seven years old and a dinosaur in technological terms. But while its successors, the EOS R6 and R6 Mark II, are technically better cameras, their DSLR daddy is still a very, very good camera – and one that still has plenty to offer, and now seriously tempting for DSLR fans at this price.

Canon EOS 6D Mark II | $1,399.99 | $999.99
SAVE $400 at B&H  Canon's smallest full-frame DSLR is also one of its most versatile, with a 26.2MP sensor, fully articulating screen and 6.5fps burst shooting. 

