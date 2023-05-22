Watch the Fujifilm X-Summit 2023: live announcement of new camera & lenses

Fujifilm's first X-Summit of 2023 takes place this week, on Wednesday, 24 May. This time the event is being held in Bangkok, Thailand, for the first time ever, with the live conference starting at 4pm local time - which will be 5am ET / 10am BST).

X-Summits have become a regular events in which Fujifilm announces the latest lenses and cameras in its GFX and X ranges - and where we get briefings on the company's development roadmap. Last year, we had no fewer than three X-Summits which in turn were headlined by the announcements of the Fujifilm X-H2S, X-H2, and the X-T5.

As usual, the whole presentation will be shown live on Fujifilm's YouTube channel – so you can also watch it via the link below! We'll be bringing you our expert commentary as we discover the latest news and technologies at the conference, and in the build-up to this event.

Watch the event live on the link above