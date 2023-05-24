Fujifilm X-S20 gets mega upgrade with twice the battery power and 6K video

The original X-S10 was launched in November 2020 as Fujifilm’s simple-to-use do-everything mirrorless camera. The X-S10 is suitable for a wide range of photography with its small but capable specs, as well as easy video with an articulating screen perfect for vlogging. This combination won the Fujifilm X-S10 a legion of fans around the world.

The Fujifilm X-S20 has arrived with a few key upgrades over its predecessor. The headline feature of the X-S20 is its new and improved battery, with Fujifilm claims is capable of shooting 800 more frames on a single charge than the previous version. This is a significant increase of over double the total number of shots. To achieve this, the X-S20 now shares the same higher capacity battery as more premium Fujifilm cameras such as the Fujifilm X-T5 and Fujifilm X-H2.

Despite the increased battery, the X-S20 still weighs a diminutive 491g, and the overall size and design of the X-S20 remain the same as the previous model, maintaining its large comfortable handgrip, 2.36 million dot electronic viewfinder, and the 1.84 million dot LCD fully articulating screen for handheld vlogging. The X-S20 offers a more simplified button and dial layout than Fujifilm cameras such as the X-T30 II or X-T5, with electronic controls prioritized over manual dials, which should make for an easier camera to get to grips with.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The Fujifilm X-S20 features the last generation X-Trans IV back-side illuminated CMOS sensor, with offers a still very capable 26.1-megapixels, the sensor is supported by 5-axis in body image stabilization, which Fujifilm claims offers up to 7-stops of stabilization with a compatible lens. The sensor is paired with the latest X-Processor 5, which enables some pretty hefty internal upgrades when it comes to video and subject recognition.

The X-S20 is now capable of shooting 6.2K 30p video in 4:2:2 10-bit internally, as well as Apple ProRes RAW externally when hooked up to a Atomos device via the HDMI, or Blackmagic RAW using the Blackmagic Design Video Assist 12G. The X-S20 can also record in Fujifilm F-Log for wider color grading in post-production, and 13+ stops of dynamic range. The X-S20 also can record in 4K up to 60p and 1080p HD at 240fps and has a 3.5m jack for audio recording.

The X-S20 also now offers new subject recognition and tracking, offering recognition of animals, birds, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, airplanes, trains, insects, and drones, using deep learning, in AUTO mode, the X-S20 should automatically pick the correct subject and maintain focus during shooting.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

New for the X-S20 is a “Vlog” mode on the main dial, this offers a new way interact with the camera to get vlog-specific settings front and center for easy access, with large controls for vlogging specific functions including a Product Priority Mode to better recognise and focus on products held up to camera, or Background Defocus Mode, which increases the background blur for videos. You can also hook up the X-S20 up to the TG-BT1 tripod grip for additional control.

In true Fujifilm style, the X-S20 supports all of Fujifilm’s latest film simulations, for a total of 19 classic looks you can apply to your images, these also work in video, as well as when using the X-S10 as a webcam for video calls. The X-S20 offering four custom function options on the command dial for programming in your own film simulation recipes.

The Fujifilm X-S20 is available for pre-order now, with the camera available in stores in late June. The X-S20 will cost $1,299 / £1249 / AU$2,349 for the body only, but will also be available in two kits, the first alongside the XC 15-45mm 3.5-5.6 lens for $1,399 / £1349 / AU$2,499, or bundled with the XF 18-55mm f/2.8-4 lens costing $1,699 / £1599.

Specifications

Sensor: 26.1MP Fujifilm X-Trans IV (APS-C)

Processor: Fujifilm X-Processor V

Photos: 14-bit RAW, HEIF, JPEG

Video: Up to 6K30P 4:2:2 10-bit internal, 4K60P, 1080HD240P

Stabilization: 5-axis in-body; 7-stops

Shutter: 1/4000 (mechanical) 1/32000 (electronic)

Continuous shooting: up to 30fps (1.25x crop) or 20fps (no crop)

EVF: 2.36 million dot

Screen: 3-inch 1.84 million dot vari-angle LCD touchscreen

Storage: 1x UHS-II, SDXC, SD Card

Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth, USB-C, HDMI Micro

Battery: NP-W235 Li-ion battery, approx 800 frames

Weight: 491g

See our hands-on Fujifilm X-S20 review

