Fujifilm reveals latest X-mount lens roadmap, teasing three upcoming lenses

Not content with announcing the X-H2S (opens in new tab), XF18-120mmF4 LM PZ WR (opens in new tab) and XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 (opens in new tab), Fujiflm has also unveiled a new development roadmap for its X-mount lens line-up. The roadmap reveals three new lenses due for release in 2022 and 2023: a standard prime, an ultra-wide-angle prime, and a new macro optic.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The first new lens to be added to the roadmap is the XF56mmF1.2, due for release later this year. Fujifilm is categorizing this as a mid-telephoto lens, designed to fit into Fujifilm's new generation of large-aperture primes which currently consists of lenses like the XF18mmF1.4R LM WR, XF23mmF1.4R LM WR, and XF35mmF1.4R. The upcoming XF56mmF1.2 will bring the total number of lenses in this 'Ultra-fast Prime' category to a neat ten. However given Fujifilm already produces the stunning XF50mmF1.0 R WR, the new XF56mm will need to be substantially cheaper to make a convincing case for itself.

Fujifilm's existing Fujinon XF50mmF1.0 R WR: a stunning - if pricey - fast prime (Image credit: Rod Lawton/Digital Camera World)

Next up in the trio of upcoming lenses is XF8mmF3.5. This will be Fujifilm's widest XF prime in its current lens line-up, equalled only by the existing XF8-16mmF2.8 R LM WR zoom for sheer wide-angle coverage. Fujifilm is touting the new 8mm optic as being "compact and lightweight, making it an ideal walkaround lens". Availability is slated for some time in 2023.

At 805g, the current XF8-16mm f/2.8 isn't the most portable offering in Fujifilm's lens range. The upcoming XF8mmF3.5 will hopefully bring the same ultra-wide viewing angle in a more portable package. (Image credit: Fujifilm)

Last but not least, Fujifilm has teased us with the prospect of an XF30mmF2.8 Macro lens, set to launch this year. As with the other two lenses added to the roadmap, details are currently scarce, but we do know that it'll feature a compact, lightweight design. Though pitched as a macro lens, the 30mm focal length and f/2.8 max aperture should also make this a usefully versatile lens for general use. Its focal length equates to 45mm in full-frame terms, not far off a 50mm standard prime in the field of view on offer.

Fujifilm's existing XF60mmF2.4 R Macro: currently the shortest focal length macro lens available for X-mount cameras. The XF30mm looks set to change that. (Image credit: Fujifilm)

With the addition of these lenses, Fujifilm's X-mount lens roadmap will consist of 42 lenses (including three teleconverters). We'll report detailed lens specifications, availablity and pricing as soon as Fujifilm releases more informaiton.

