Will the Fujifilm X-S20 be the first camera with "VLOG" on the mode dial?

The long-awaited Fujifilm X-S20 is likely to be announced next week – and it looks to be heavily targeting vlogging and videography.

All signs point to the Fujifilm X-S20 being revealed at next week’s Fujifilm X-Summit, and there are some key differences from the original Fujifilm X-S10. Geared even more towards videographers, if reports are correct we’ll see 6K video, an upgraded battery and even a 'VLOG' mode on the mode dial.

You could arguably class most cameras as hybrid cameras these days, but Fujifilm really does excel at designing cameras that have both impressive photo and video specs – as well as being some of the best-looking bodies around. While many diehard Fujifilm fans were less than impressed by the removal of most of the external control dials we had become accustomed to, life is all about moving forward – which is something that Fuji continues to excel at.

According to (opens in new tab) trusted sources at Fuji Rumors, the X-S20 will have the same sensor as the X-S10 – which is a little disappointing, considering there is a beast of a 40MP sensor now available. However, the addition of the X-Processor 5 as found in the Fujifilm X-H2S and Fujifilm X-T5 is where things start to get a little more exciting. With the faster sensor readout, the X-S20 will be able to shoot 6K 30p and 4K 60p without any overheating issues – which is a big jump up from the 4K 30p we got from the X-S10.

Perhaps the most noteworthy point of this camera is the addition of a 'VLOG' function on the mode dial, which signals that this is very much a camera aimed at vloggers, videographers and content creators. Not only is it the first camera in the Fujifilm line-up to include a dedicated vlogging button, but I’m also pretty sure it’s the first mirrorless camera to do so.

Everything else we can tell you about the Fujifilm X-S20 is purely speculation, but we would assume it will also feature at least 6 stops of stabilization (although this could be bumped up to 6.5), a fully articulated screen so that you can easily record yourself, continuous burst modes of up to 8fps with the mechanical shutter and 20fps with the electronic shutter, plus a phase-detect AF system if we’re lucky. It also looks like the Fujifilm X-S20 will be compatible with the brand-new Fujifilm TG-BG1 tripod grip, which is yet another nod to its vlogging-first approach.

With no official word from Fujfiil about how much it will cost or when it will be available to pre-order, we’ll have to hang tight and hope that all is revealed at the Fujifilm X-Summit on May 24.

