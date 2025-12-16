RayBan's AI Smart glasses have been the hot imaging product of 2025 – and they just got a lot cheaper!
Smart glasses without the sci-fi look- RayBan Meta's are now under £230
This isn’t your everyday sale; it’s a genuinely tempting chance to pick up a pair of the original Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer (Gen 1) AI glasses without the usual £299 price tag. Right now, you can snag the shiny black frame with classic G15 green lenses for just £224.25 direct from Meta – saving you over £70 (and other colours are available with the same discount). It’s the sort of discount that makes you sit up and take notice, especially if you’ve been curious about dipping a toe into wearable tech without paying full price.
The Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer (Gen 1) blends the brand’s iconic Wayfarer design with subtle smart features, letting you capture moments, listen to audio, and interact hands-free without ever looking like you’re wearing tech.
What makes these glasses interesting isn’t just the iconic Wayfarer silhouette — though that, in itself, has timeless appeal. They’re part of the first generation of smart eyewear from the Ray-Ban and Meta collaboration, blending fashion and tech in a way that feels natural rather than gimmicky. You’re getting classic design DNA with modern twists, a cool balance that often gets lost in many other smart glasses attempts.
Wearable tech lives or dies on usefulness, and the Wayfarer AI glasses bring things a step beyond simple audio frames. With hands-free control, you can capture photos and videos, listen to music through built-in speakers, make calls and interact with Meta AI without ever pulling your phone out of your pocket. It’s quietly impressive how much capability lives in what still looks like a pair of stylish sunglasses, and at this price, it’s a far more accessible entry point.
For everyday wearers, there’s also genuine comfort and practicality here. The shiny black frames and G15 green lenses aren’t just good-looking - they provide reliable UV protection and a classic aesthetic that works with almost any outfit. Under the surface, you’ve got respectable battery life and enough storage to hold plenty of media, making them just as enjoyable for daily walks and errands as they are for capturing travel moments or attending social days out.
Tech lovers who follow trends in AI and wearables will recognise that smarter glasses are one of the most talked-about categories right now, even as the technology continues to evolve. These Gen 1 Wayfarers might not be the newest generation on the market, but they represent a proven blend of form and function that’s only just beginning to hit the mainstream. At £224.25, you’re getting this blend of classic style and forward-leaning tech at a pretty compelling price.
If you’ve been on the fence about smart glasses or have wanted a pair of Ray-Bans that do more than just shield your eyes, this deal is one worth considering. It’s not often you see a recognised brand merging tech and design at a discount this generous, and with the winter months ahead, perfect for walks, trips, and capturing memories — they could be a fun and functional addition to your daily carry.
Check out our guide to the best camera glasses
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.