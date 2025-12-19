Canon EOS content creator camera drops to unbelievable new low price!

If you've been looking to upgrade to the best cinema cameras, but you want something small, yet powerful to help with a docuseries or even YouTube, then the Canon EOS R5 V is the perfect match.

Now it's even more of a perfect match as it's now been reduced by over £300, lowering it to the camera's lowest-ever price for the Christmas season – just £589 at Clifton Cameras - down from £899.

Save £310 Canon EOS R50 V + 14-30mm: was £899 now £589 at Clifton Cameras I can't believe this deal exists! The R50 V is only a few months old, so this offer really is incredible. This is a fantastic APS-C content creation powerhouse, capable of crisp 4K 60p, CLog3 recording, live streaming, and vertical menus and UI for upright shooting.

I actually can't believe this deal. The Canon EOS R50 V (review) was only launched in April, and it's super rare for a Canon product to be discounted so quickly – especially with the current tariff situation. But not only is it discounted – it's been discounted to its lowest price ever!

I absolutely fell in love with the R50 V from the moment I used it. I have a tortured relationship with most so-called "cameras for vlogging", because they're actually just repurposed photo cameras that happen to have video specs. All the buttons are on the wrong side, they're the wrong shape and they have the wrong handling.

Not so with the EOS R50 V, which takes the 24.2MP APS-C architecture of the Canon EOS R50 but rebuilds it from the ground up as a purpose-built vlogging camera – just take a look at my quick video guided tour below:

All the buttons are in the places you actually need them for shooting video – including a big red record button on the front of the camera, for when you're self-shooting.

The body is box-style, as is the norm for video cameras, with mounting points on the bottom and side, catering to those who shoot vertically. Likewise, the menus and UI have all been redesigned to shift 90° when you use the camera in vertical orientation – an absolutely brilliant touch.

It's got a huge, enhanced microphone on top for superior integrated audio capture – along with microphone and headphone jacks – and it's capable of 24-bit 4-channel recording. The perfect complement to the 4K 60p 4:2:2 video capture, complete with Canon Log3.

If you've been looking for a portable, powerful, content creation camera, this is a great setup at an even greater price.

