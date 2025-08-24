Is it REALLY necessary to customize every button on your Canon camera?

When you need to react quickly to capture a flying bird, will custom controls help or hinder you in getting the shot?

Canon does a good job of assigning sensible defaults to all the buttons and dials on its cameras, and this is partly why it is so easy to move from one Canon EOS to another. However, with the significant expansion of capabilities in mirrorless cameras, each button may be better configured to access a specific feature that is valuable to you.

About Canon Pro: Brian Worley (Image credit: Brian Worley) Brian is a freelance photographer and photo tutor, based in Oxfordshire. With over 15 years at Canon, he brings unrivaled knowledge of EOS DSLRs and has been answering readers' Canon-related questions for many years.

Features you need to access quickly are likely to be different from other photographers, even for the same subject.

Many online videos explain the best way to set up your custom buttons, but often they are the best way that the photographer has found to work for them; plus, there may have been no chance for field testing of these claimed best settings. Also, consider your own skill level at capturing a specific subject. For example, I find it easier to use custom modes to switch between wildlife, people, and sports.

Before changing the default configuration, identify which buttons you can reach easily while looking through the viewfinder. This helps to determine which buttons are suitable for customization. Only change one or two before taking some shots to see if the changes help.

Wildlife or sports photographers often configure back button AF On by stopping the shutter from initiating focus.

Some operations toggle a setting on and off; others only activate while the button is pressed. Photographers using wireless off-camera flash can rapidly access flash settings using custom buttons. Mirrorless cameras usually have separate customization for still and movie modes.

Configuring your camera like another photographer may make it harder to use if you don't have the same experience and skills.

An incredible number of camera settings can be changed just by pressing a single button (Image credit: Brian Worley)

