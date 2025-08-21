Meet the new Go Ultra – Insta360 gambles on bigger and better for its truly compact camera

Insta360 has just announced its new Go Ultra – the company's super compact action camera which can be worn on the body. The company has crammed in a bigger image sensor, AI chip and new recording system into this all-new 'Go' camera, but it has taken a bit of a gamble to do so.

The go series is 'built for the moment', so it sells on size; this new version offers a 1/1.28-inch image sensor, is capable of 4K at 60fps (doubling the 30fps of before) and has a new lens with a wider field of view, and has a longer battery life, and can record directly onto a MicroSD card for faster pro workflow, but at the cost of slightly bigger camera housing. Insta360's release video shows the company's thinking:

UPDATE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aerfumuugbM

Alongside the new camera, Insta360 has shown a new magnetic pendant mount which has an adjustable angle (a new feature compared to the previous Go 3 / Go 3S) series), and a folding clip.

These allow the camera to be worn over clothes or on a cap, for example, or just rested on most surfaces, meaning it is straightforward to capture footage from nearly anywhere.

The camera also boasts a 'Todler Titan' mode, which is meant to make best use of the hat clip and help parents capture images of those early years. The new wider 14.27mm EFL lens should capture a very wide view if needed.

The camera's key specs are:

4K at 60fps video (predecessor was 30fps) / 1080P at 240fps

50MP stills (8192 x 6144)

Weight: 53g

Battery life: 70 mins (200 mins in Action Pod housing)

Apple Find My support

(Image credit: Insta360)

The camera is a little bigger than the Go 3/3S, but Insta360 are quick to point out that it is still the size of a smart watch (or an Oreo!) "GO Ultra takes the advancements made with the Ace and X series cameras, and puts them into the type of compact, pocket camera our GO Series creators enjoy," said Insta360 Co-Founder.

That is an interesting comparison since Insta360's action camera, the Ace Pro 2, emphasises low-light capability too. Like the Ace Pro the camera is also waterproof and boasts AI to keep the noise under control.

The Insta360 Go Ultra is available from today in two packages; the 'Standard Bundle' and the 'Creator Bundle'. The camera is also being sold in black ('Midnight Black') and white ('Arctic White') versions.

The former includes the camera, a cord, the magnetic pendant, the clip, a USB-C cable and a lens guard and will sell for $449 / £429 / AU$759, while the Creator Bundle adds a mini 2-in-1 tripod and a quick release mount and a pivot stand and comes in at $499 / £429 / AU$839.

