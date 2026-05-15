I don't usually come to the Cannes Film Festival – but for this much dynamic range, I will! The DJI Osmo Pocket 4P makes its Cannes debut
The DJI Osmo Pocket 4 debuts at the Cannes Film Festival – and crowds of cinematographers are there to see it
Last night DJI shared the much-teased Osmo Pocket 4P and finally put one in my hands – in no less a place than the Hotel Majestic at the center of the Cannes Film Festival.
The new Pocket 4P has no final price – though it’s fair to say it’s going to cost more than the $769 Osmo Pocket 4, which only has the single 1-inch sensor. What I can say is that it is definitely real and that I’m testing it with a review on the way.
It’s nice to have a chance to rub shoulders with movie stars, but once I’d made my way past the red carpet and into the hotel it was clear that the device’s Cannes debut was about positioning the 4P as a distinct product.
While the Pocket gimbal camera has established itself as a camera popular with vloggers – and there were plenty of those outside the hotel – inside the launch was teeming with cinematographers and professional filmmakers wanting to try out the new device.
Some details aren’t final, but DJI was very clear that the camera boasts 17 stops of dynamic range – which, incidentally, is the same amount as a cinema camera like the Arri Alexa 35 – and shoots D-Log 2.
This concentration on color science is significant and it'll be something I'll look at closely in my upcoming review – which we won't publish until the device's software is final and the price announced.
Clearly, I’ve not fully tested the camera that I was handed last night. But it also clearly has much in common with its sibling, the Pocket 4, which I reviewed already, so I'm intrigued to see how they compare in real-world use and high-end use.
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And judging by the turnout from the filmmaking community, I'm not the only one!
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With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
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