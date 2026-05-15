The new episode of Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World podcast is now live on our YouTube channel and available to stream from Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all your favorite podcast services.

New episodes of Bokeh Face are released bi-weekly, every other Friday, so our next episode will be released on May 15.

James has momentarily left the Bokeh Face studio to go become a dad, and he's left me, Chris George (DCW content editor), to

Our glorious host, James Artaius (DCW’s Ed in Chief), has momentarily left the Bokeh Face studio to go become a dad – awww! He’s left Chris George (Content Ed) in charge of me, Mike Harris (How-To Ed), to ensure I stay on task and keep the podcast afloat. As always, we’ll be discussing a burning issue in the camera world, diving into our kit bags to chat about what gear we’ve been shooting with, and troubleshooting a technical or creative camera issue.

You can watch the episode in full below:

Bring Canon AE-1 back from the DEAD! • Waterproof compact king • Why buy a Mk II lens? - YouTube Watch On

We take an In Focus look at the cameras we want to bring back from the dead. Mike advocates for a full-frame mirrorless camera inspired by the legendary Canon AE-1, while Chris picks the Olympus PEN-F and throws a curveball in the form of the long-forgotten Samsung Galaxy Camera.

Then we Gear Up with the Nikon Z 70‑200mm f/2.8 VR S II, exploring the question: Why buy a Mark II lens? This prompts Chris to explain why old lenses could be throttling your camera’s resolution, while Mike discusses the new Nikon’s wealth of upgrades and muses whether or not they’re worthwhile.

Finally, in Trouble Shooting, we take a deep dive into the world of affordable waterproof cameras. What’s out there? How much should you expect to spend? And what do you need to worry about when getting your pride and joy wet?

We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the show, along with any questions or troubleshooting queries you might have, so please get in touch with us at bokehface@futurenet.com. We hope you enjoy the episode!

• Watch on YouTube

• Listen on Spotify

• Listen on Apple Podcasts

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Check out all our previous episodes of Bokeh Face, take a look at the best retro cameras, browse the best telephoto lenses and check out the OM System Tough TG-7.