Budget lenses often sacrifice features like weather sealing or opt for a narrower aperture, but the first full-frame autofocus zoom lens from a China-based company takes a different approach. The Thypoch Voyager 24-50mm f/2.8 packs in a shorter zoom range than the classic 24-70mm, but trades that versatility for a compact, weather-sealed design.

(Image credit: Thypoch)

Thypoch says that the lens, which was previously teased at the Photography & Video Show in March but has now been fully announced, is the first full-frame zoom lens with autofocus to come from a Chinese optics brand.

Thypoch – a brand largely known for its manual focus prime lenses – considers the new lens to be three popular primes in one, as it offers the common 24mm, 35mm, and 50mm focal lengths in one f/2.8 lens. Adding to that theme, the lens uses an internal zoom – which means the length of the lens doesn’t change as the lens zooms in and out.

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The lens is the brand’s first optic to include autofocus, but Thypoch says that it has been tested with most current-generation Sony Alpha bodies (excluding the newly announced but not yet shipping Sony A7R VI) and supports features like eye detection autofocus.

(Image credit: Thypoch / Nick Simpson)

Autofocus performance is difficult to judge on paper, but DCW’s Alan Palazon got to take a few test shots at Thypoch’s booth at the Photography & Video Show and said the autofocus locked on “in a respectable time” for an indoor product shot.

The lens is built with 16 elements in 13 groups, including two aspherical elements, three extra low dispersion elements, and three high-refractive elements. That’s mixed with a 10-blade aperture for more rounded bokeh. That design, the company says, is designed to control chromatic aberration while creating a soft transition from sharp subjects to soft backgrounds.

Cutting off some of the zoom range of the typical 24-70mm also makes Typoch’s first autofocus lens more compact – it comes in at 92.88mm long – which is under four inches. The lens weighs 432g, which is about 15.2 ounces.

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While the lens barrel has a more plasticky build, the new lens does include weather sealing to help prevent dust and moisture from entering the lens when used with a sealed camera body.

The lens is expected to begin shipping in early June with a $619 list price, which is about £460 / CA$850 / AU$857 at current exchange rates.

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