Fujifilm opted to stick with APS-C and medium format cameras in an era when everyone was crying full frame – and it's a gamble that has continued to pay off for the imaging giant. Fujifilm has just posted record revenue for the last fiscal year, and much of that comes from Instax, X-Series and GFX series cameras.

The company's 2026 financial results continue high revenue trends from previous results to post a 5% growth in revenue overall and a 15.7% increase for the imaging segment year-over-year. But while the latest report continues earlier trends, it comes with interesting insight into Fujifilm cameras – along with a mention of a potential price increase.

Like all electronics brands right now, Fujifilm is facing rising costs of memory, a ripple effect of artificial intelligence’s storage needs.

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The climbing cost to build camera processors and memory – along with memory costs in other segments like healthcare and business – are expected to cost the company around ¥11 billion in 2026 – that’s about $69.5 million / £51.9 million / AU$96.2 million.

The increasing cost of silver and the tension in the Middle East could also potentially impact the company, looking ahead to the next fiscal year.

Camera makers need memory – so it's not just the price of memory cards that could go up (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The rising costs could potentially be passed on through pricing measures.

“We will work across each business to mitigate the impact of rising prices, including semiconductor memory and silver, through pricing measures and other initiatives,” said Masayuki Higuchi, director, corporate vice president and CFO of Fujifilm Holdings.

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While Fujifilm hasn’t confirmed any price changes yet, nor noted which business segment would be affected, the report to investors seems to hint that the rising cost of memory – and silver – could potentially influence prices. (Fujifilm isn't alone. Canon and Nikon have also discussed passing on memory price increases.)

While the ongoing memory crisis could potentially come with pricing changes, the report also has hints of good news: the company has already secured most of the memory that it needs for 2026, which could help delay potential pricing changes.

Fujifilm’s gamble on APS-C

The Fujifilm X-E5 is a more compact mirrorless with an APS-C sensor (Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

One of the more interesting insights for photographers and videographers in the report comes from the question-and-answer session. When asked about the strong imaging performance and risk of competition, Fujifilm hinted that its focus on APS-C and color science is paying off.

“One of our key strengths has been our long-standing focus on the APS-C (Advanced Photo System type-C) format, which enables compact and lightweight camera bodies, along with our film simulation technology that delivers distinctive color reproduction and our lens technology.”

That's according to Masato Yamamoto, director and senior executive vice president and general manager of Imaging Solutions.

“These strengths differentiate us in the market, and demand for our products is growing at a pace that exceeds overall market growth. As a result, our market positioning and presence continue to strengthen.”

But Yamamoto said that competing with Fujifilm’s X Series line isn’t just a case of smaller cameras. “...this is not simply a matter of making products smaller or more compact.

“What we offer in terms of product design and color reproduction reflects more than a decade of brand building and product value development. These are strengths that cannot easily be replicated in a short period of time.”

Fujifilm’s outlook for the next year hints that photographers could expect more of the same. The report says that Fujifilm will “continue to provide attractive products for digital camera users and the video industry by expanding our range of offerings,” including “concept cameras” like the GFX100RF, X Half and GFX Eterna cinema camera.

As a Fujifilm photographer, I can’t wait to see what cameras are in store next for the brand.

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