Canon launches firmware updates for 7 mirrorless cameras – with major upgrades for flagship models

Canon has released a broad range of firmware updates for seven EOS R-series mirrorless cameras, including significant feature updates for two flagship models.

Firmware updates overview

Canon EOS R3 – Version 2.1.0

Canon EOS R10 – Version 1.8.0

Canon EOS R6 Mark II – Version 1.7.0

Canon EOS R8 – Version 1.6.0

Canon EOS R100 – Version 1.3.0

Canon EOS R5 Mark II – Version 1.3.0

Canon EOS R1 – Version 1.3.0

While cameras like the EOS R100 and EOS R8 mainly receive smaller fixes and system stability improvements, the EOS R5 Mark II and EOS R1 gain more substantial upgrades. These include the first major update to Canon's Action Priority mode, alongside additional features and performance enhancements.

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R3

Version 2.1.0 for the Canon EOS R3 is now available (Image credit: Future)

Canon EOS R3 – Version 2.1.0

UK: More information & download link

US: More information & download link



Improvements

1. Adds [Wi-Fi freq. band] to [Communication Settings], allowing the user to select the 5 GHz or 2.4 GHz band when transferring from Bluetooth to Wi-Fi

2. Adds the ability to switch the group settings of a receiver camera from the sender camera when using the EOS Multi Remote app

3. Fixes an issue that may cause Err49 to be displayed repeatedly during communication with an SFTP server

4. Improves other system stability

R10

Version 1.8.0 for the Canon EOS R10 is now available (Image credit: James Artaius)

Canon EOS R10 – Version 1.8.0

UK: More information & download link

US: More information & download link

Improvements

1. Adds support for the Software Development Assistance Kit (EDSDK)

2. Fixes an issue that may cause Err70 to be displayed during Bluetooth communication due to interference from other Bluetooth devices

3. Fixes an issue that may cause Err70 to be displayed when repeatedly shooting in the "High-speed continuous shooting +" mode

4. Fixes an issue that may cause the camera to not be recognized when connected to a smartphone via USB

5. Improves other system stability

R6 II

Version 1.7.0 for the Canon EOS R6 Mark II is now available (Image credit: Canon)

Canon EOS R6 Mark II – Version 1.7.0

UK: More information & download link

US: More information & download link



Improvements

1. Adds [Wi-Fi freq. band] to [Communication Settings], allowing the user to select the 5 GHz or 2.4 GHz band when transferring from Bluetooth to Wi-Fi

2. Adds support for the Software Development Assistance Kit (CCAPI)

3. Fixes an issue that may cause image transfers to an FTP server to fail and for Err41 to be displayed

4. Fixes an issue that may cause Err49 to be displayed repeatedly during communication with an SFTP server

5. Fixes an issue that may cause the camera to not be recognized when connected to a smartphone via USB

6. Fixes an issue that may cause a horizontal line to appear momentarily in the viewfinder

7. Improves other system stability

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R8

Version 1.6.0 for the Canon EOS R8 is now available (Image credit: Gareth Bevan)

Canon EOS R8 – Version 1.6.0

UK: More information & download link

US: More information & download link

Improvements

1. Improved operational stability

2. Fixes an issue that may cause the camera to not be recognized when connected to a smartphone via USB

R100

Version 1.3.0 for the Canon EOS R100 is now available (Image credit: James Artaius)

Canon EOS R100 – Version 1.3.0

UK: More information & download link

US: More information & download link

Improvements

1. Adds support for the Software Development Assistance Kit (EDSDK)

2. Improves other system stability

R5 II

Version 1.3.0 for the Canon EOS R5 Mark II is now available (Image credit: Canon)

Canon EOS R5 Mark II – Version 1.3.0

UK: More information & download link

US: More information & download link



Improvements

1. Adds [American Football] in [Action Priority] to optimize human subject detection for individuals wearing helmets and shoulder pads

*For an overview and instructions on using [Action Priority], please refer to the Instruction Manual or the AF Settings Guide

2. Improves tracking and detection performance for [Register people priority] in challenging conditions-including profile views, blurred or partially obscured faces, small subjects in the frame, and children-even when the feature is set to [Off]

*Performing a firmware update will delete registered data stored in the camera. If necessary, save the data in advance using [Save/load registered data on card], and reload it after the firmware update. For details, please refer to the Instruction Manual

3. Adds the ability to set [AF for close-up demos] during movie recording in [Movie manual exp.], [Movie auto exposure], and other Creative Zone modes to allow for its use in combination with exposure and AF area settings

4. Adds [Wi-Fi freq. band] to [Communication Settings], allowing the user to select the 5 GHz or 2.4 GHz band when transferring from Bluetooth to Wi-Fi

5. Adds [No. of connections] to [FTP transfer settings], allowing the user to select the number of transfer threads for [FTP transfer]

6. Adds the ability to store up to four [Color temp] values in [White balance setting] and to assign [Switch color temperature] to [Customize buttons for shooting]

7. Adds the ability to set [False Color Settings] to [On] when [HDR/C.Log View Assist] is selected

8. Adds the ability to assign [Pre-continuous Shooting] to [Customize buttons for shooting]

9. Adds the ability to transfer AF-related settings between cameras of the same model by adding [Save to card] and [Load from card] to [Register/recall AF-related settings]

10. Adds the ability to display the electronic level during movie recording

11. Adds the option for grid display during movie recording

12. Adds the ability to display playback screens and menu screens when outputting to two screens via [HDMI Display During Connection]

13. Adds the ability to switch the group settings of a receiver camera from the sender camera when using the EOS Multi Remote app

14. Adds support for DPRAW shooting

15. Adds support for the Software Development Assistance Kit (EDSDK/CCAPI).

16. Fixes an issue that may cause Err49 to be displayed repeatedly during communication with an SFTP server

17. Fixes an issue that may impact the camera's shooting ability if the auto power-off function is activated during interval timer shooting

18. Fixes an issue that may cause the camera to restart when the shutter button is pressed while deleting images

19. Fixes an issue that may cause the camera to not be recognized when connected to a smartphone via USB

20. Improves other system stability

R1

Version 1.3.0 for the Canon EOS R1 is now available (Image credit: James Artaius)

Canon EOS R1 – Version 1.3.0

UK: More information & download link

US: More information & download link



Improvements

1. Adds [American Football] in [Action Priority] to optimize human subject detection for individuals wearing helmets and shoulder pads

*For an overview and instructions on using [Action Priority], please refer to the Instruction Manual or the AF Settings Guide

2. Improves tracking and detection performance for [Register people priority] in challenging conditions-including profile views, blurred or partially obscured faces, small subjects in the frame, and children-even when the feature is set to [Off]

*Performing a firmware update will delete registered data stored in the camera. If necessary, save the data in advance using [Save/load registered data on card], and reload it after the firmware update. For details, please refer to the Instruction Manual

3. Adds [Wi-Fi freq. band] to [Communication Settings], allowing the user to select the 5 GHz or 2.4 GHz band when transferring from Bluetooth to Wi-Fi

4. Adds [No. of connections] to [FTP transfer settings], allowing the user to select the number of transfer threads for [FTP transfer]

5. Adds the ability to store up to four [Color temp] values in [White balance setting] and to assign [Switch color temperature] to [Customize buttons for shooting]

6. Adds the ability to set [False Color Settings] to [On] when [HDR/C.Log View Assist] is selected

7. Adds the ability to assign [Pre-continuous Shooting] to [Customize buttons for shooting]

8. Adds the ability to transfer AF-related settings between cameras of the same model by adding [Save to card] and [Load from card] to [Register/recall AF-related settings]

9. Adds the ability to display the electronic level during movie recording

10. Adds the option for grid display during movie recording

11. Adds the ability to display playback screens and menu screens when outputting to two screens via [HDMI Display During Connection]

12. Adds the ability to switch the group settings of a receiver camera from the sender camera when using the EOS Multi-Remote app

13. Adds the [Night Display Mode] menu option

14. Fixes an issue that may cause Err70 to be displayed in live view when the user captured a multiple-exposure shot in a dark environment

15. Fixes an issue that may cause Err49 to be displayed repeatedly during communication with an SFTP server

16. Fixes an issue that may impact the camera's shooting ability if the auto power-off function is activated during interval timer shooting

17. Fixes an issue that may cause the camera to restart when the shutter button is pressed while deleting images

18. Fixes an issue that may cause the camera to not be recognized when connected to a smartphone via USB

19. Improves other system stability

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