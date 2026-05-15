Canon launches firmware updates for 7 mirrorless cameras – with major upgrades for flagship models
From improved system stability to the first major update for Action Priority mode, Canon's latest firmware rollout brings a range of quality-of-life improvements across its mirrorless lineup
Canon has released a broad range of firmware updates for seven EOS R-series mirrorless cameras, including significant feature updates for two flagship models.
Firmware updates overview
Canon EOS R3 – Version 2.1.0
Canon EOS R10 – Version 1.8.0
Canon EOS R6 Mark II – Version 1.7.0
Canon EOS R8 – Version 1.6.0
Canon EOS R100 – Version 1.3.0
Canon EOS R5 Mark II – Version 1.3.0
Canon EOS R1 – Version 1.3.0
While cameras like the EOS R100 and EOS R8 mainly receive smaller fixes and system stability improvements, the EOS R5 Mark II and EOS R1 gain more substantial upgrades. These include the first major update to Canon's Action Priority mode, alongside additional features and performance enhancements.
R3
Canon EOS R3 – Version 2.1.0
UK: More information & download link
US: More information & download link
Improvements
1. Adds [Wi-Fi freq. band] to [Communication Settings], allowing the user to select the 5 GHz or 2.4 GHz band when transferring from Bluetooth to Wi-Fi
2. Adds the ability to switch the group settings of a receiver camera from the sender camera when using the EOS Multi Remote app
3. Fixes an issue that may cause Err49 to be displayed repeatedly during communication with an SFTP server
4. Improves other system stability
R10
Canon EOS R10 – Version 1.8.0
UK: More information & download link
US: More information & download link
Improvements
1. Adds support for the Software Development Assistance Kit (EDSDK)
2. Fixes an issue that may cause Err70 to be displayed during Bluetooth communication due to interference from other Bluetooth devices
3. Fixes an issue that may cause Err70 to be displayed when repeatedly shooting in the "High-speed continuous shooting +" mode
4. Fixes an issue that may cause the camera to not be recognized when connected to a smartphone via USB
5. Improves other system stability
R6 II
Canon EOS R6 Mark II – Version 1.7.0
UK: More information & download link
US: More information & download link
Improvements
1. Adds [Wi-Fi freq. band] to [Communication Settings], allowing the user to select the 5 GHz or 2.4 GHz band when transferring from Bluetooth to Wi-Fi
2. Adds support for the Software Development Assistance Kit (CCAPI)
3. Fixes an issue that may cause image transfers to an FTP server to fail and for Err41 to be displayed
4. Fixes an issue that may cause Err49 to be displayed repeatedly during communication with an SFTP server
5. Fixes an issue that may cause the camera to not be recognized when connected to a smartphone via USB
6. Fixes an issue that may cause a horizontal line to appear momentarily in the viewfinder
7. Improves other system stability
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R8
Canon EOS R8 – Version 1.6.0
UK: More information & download link
US: More information & download link
Improvements
1. Improved operational stability
2. Fixes an issue that may cause the camera to not be recognized when connected to a smartphone via USB
R100
Canon EOS R100 – Version 1.3.0
UK: More information & download link
US: More information & download link
Improvements
1. Adds support for the Software Development Assistance Kit (EDSDK)
2. Improves other system stability
R5 II
Canon EOS R5 Mark II – Version 1.3.0
UK: More information & download link
US: More information & download link
Improvements
1. Adds [American Football] in [Action Priority] to optimize human subject detection for individuals wearing helmets and shoulder pads
*For an overview and instructions on using [Action Priority], please refer to the Instruction Manual or the AF Settings Guide
2. Improves tracking and detection performance for [Register people priority] in challenging conditions-including profile views, blurred or partially obscured faces, small subjects in the frame, and children-even when the feature is set to [Off]
*Performing a firmware update will delete registered data stored in the camera. If necessary, save the data in advance using [Save/load registered data on card], and reload it after the firmware update. For details, please refer to the Instruction Manual
3. Adds the ability to set [AF for close-up demos] during movie recording in [Movie manual exp.], [Movie auto exposure], and other Creative Zone modes to allow for its use in combination with exposure and AF area settings
4. Adds [Wi-Fi freq. band] to [Communication Settings], allowing the user to select the 5 GHz or 2.4 GHz band when transferring from Bluetooth to Wi-Fi
5. Adds [No. of connections] to [FTP transfer settings], allowing the user to select the number of transfer threads for [FTP transfer]
6. Adds the ability to store up to four [Color temp] values in [White balance setting] and to assign [Switch color temperature] to [Customize buttons for shooting]
7. Adds the ability to set [False Color Settings] to [On] when [HDR/C.Log View Assist] is selected
8. Adds the ability to assign [Pre-continuous Shooting] to [Customize buttons for shooting]
9. Adds the ability to transfer AF-related settings between cameras of the same model by adding [Save to card] and [Load from card] to [Register/recall AF-related settings]
10. Adds the ability to display the electronic level during movie recording
11. Adds the option for grid display during movie recording
12. Adds the ability to display playback screens and menu screens when outputting to two screens via [HDMI Display During Connection]
13. Adds the ability to switch the group settings of a receiver camera from the sender camera when using the EOS Multi Remote app
14. Adds support for DPRAW shooting
15. Adds support for the Software Development Assistance Kit (EDSDK/CCAPI).
16. Fixes an issue that may cause Err49 to be displayed repeatedly during communication with an SFTP server
17. Fixes an issue that may impact the camera's shooting ability if the auto power-off function is activated during interval timer shooting
18. Fixes an issue that may cause the camera to restart when the shutter button is pressed while deleting images
19. Fixes an issue that may cause the camera to not be recognized when connected to a smartphone via USB
20. Improves other system stability
R1
Canon EOS R1 – Version 1.3.0
UK: More information & download link
US: More information & download link
Improvements
1. Adds [American Football] in [Action Priority] to optimize human subject detection for individuals wearing helmets and shoulder pads
*For an overview and instructions on using [Action Priority], please refer to the Instruction Manual or the AF Settings Guide
2. Improves tracking and detection performance for [Register people priority] in challenging conditions-including profile views, blurred or partially obscured faces, small subjects in the frame, and children-even when the feature is set to [Off]
*Performing a firmware update will delete registered data stored in the camera. If necessary, save the data in advance using [Save/load registered data on card], and reload it after the firmware update. For details, please refer to the Instruction Manual
3. Adds [Wi-Fi freq. band] to [Communication Settings], allowing the user to select the 5 GHz or 2.4 GHz band when transferring from Bluetooth to Wi-Fi
4. Adds [No. of connections] to [FTP transfer settings], allowing the user to select the number of transfer threads for [FTP transfer]
5. Adds the ability to store up to four [Color temp] values in [White balance setting] and to assign [Switch color temperature] to [Customize buttons for shooting]
6. Adds the ability to set [False Color Settings] to [On] when [HDR/C.Log View Assist] is selected
7. Adds the ability to assign [Pre-continuous Shooting] to [Customize buttons for shooting]
8. Adds the ability to transfer AF-related settings between cameras of the same model by adding [Save to card] and [Load from card] to [Register/recall AF-related settings]
9. Adds the ability to display the electronic level during movie recording
10. Adds the option for grid display during movie recording
11. Adds the ability to display playback screens and menu screens when outputting to two screens via [HDMI Display During Connection]
12. Adds the ability to switch the group settings of a receiver camera from the sender camera when using the EOS Multi-Remote app
13. Adds the [Night Display Mode] menu option
14. Fixes an issue that may cause Err70 to be displayed in live view when the user captured a multiple-exposure shot in a dark environment
15. Fixes an issue that may cause Err49 to be displayed repeatedly during communication with an SFTP server
16. Fixes an issue that may impact the camera's shooting ability if the auto power-off function is activated during interval timer shooting
17. Fixes an issue that may cause the camera to restart when the shutter button is pressed while deleting images
18. Fixes an issue that may cause the camera to not be recognized when connected to a smartphone via USB
19. Improves other system stability
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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