These waterproof compact cameras can handle your adventures – save over £112 on the tough point-and-shoot zooms
Built for extreme conditions, the Pentax WG-8 and OM System Tough TG-7 are adventure-ready cameras, and with these deals, you can gear up for less
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Looking for a rugged, waterproof, and adventure-ready camera for your next hike, five, ski, or biking excursion? Two great budget outdoor cameras are now available at a discount from Jessops and Amazon.
The Pentax WG-8 in black is now just £399 at Jessops – you save £80 off its original £479 price.
The OM System Tough TG-7 in black is now just £387.67 at Amazon – you save £110.36 off its £499.99 RRP.
A tough, budget-friendly camera designed for extreme conditions. It features a 20MP sensor and 4K video. Great for underwater and macro shots, it's durable and affordable – ideal for travelers who need a reliable, no-nonsense adventure camera.
Price match: £399 at Wex , £399 at Park Cameras, £399 at Amazon, £399 at Very
- The Pentax WG-8 is also available in green for £399 at Jessops. Price match: £399 at Amazon, £399 at Very
An ultra-rugged, waterproof camera built for any adventure. With a 12MP sensor, fast burst shooting, and excellent macro modes, it excels in extreme conditions. Perfect for travelers needing a durable, versatile point-and-shoot camera.
Pentax WG-8: A real Captain Scarlet of a compact camera
The Pentax WG-8 is built tough to survive water, dust, drops, freezing temps – you name it. It's perfect if you want a camera that's truly adventure-proof, without spending big. With a 20MP sensor and 5x optical zoom (approx. 28-140mm in 35mm terms).
It shoots decent photos and 4k video at 30fps. It also shines in ultra-close-up shots, and it performs well underwater and in extreme conditions where other cameras might fail. It's a solid budget-friendly choice for anyone needing a tough, reliable camera for travel.
Read more: Pentax WG-8 review.
OM System Tough TG-7: Indestructable camera, impressive results
The OM System Tough TG-7 is built to be a companion on any adventure. It's waterproof, shockproof, and dustproof, so you never have to worry about weather or terrain. Sure, its 12MP sensor is smaller than some other cameras, but that actually helps underwater photos by capturing more light where it's often dim. Plus, it shoots RAW and bursts up to 20fps – perfect for catching fast moments.
The TG-7 has a handy 4x zoom (approx. 25-100mm in 35mm terms) with a bright aperture and a standout macro mode that lets you snap amazing close-ups and 4K video. It's simple, durable, and versatile – the perfect point and shoot to toss in your bag when you need a reliable camera that won't quit.
Read more: OM System Tough TG-7 review.
Discover more and browse the best travel cameras, best compact cameras and best point and shoot cameras
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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