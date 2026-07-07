The Sony A7 V is no longer king as 66.8MP monster jumps to the top of sales charts in the US, followed by the unstoppable viral Kodak Charmera
US retailer B&H has released the latest trends lists, and a new Sony is topping both the overall and mirrorless charts
The Sony A7 V has topped multiple sales charts across both the US and Japan since the mirrorless camera’s launch late in 2025 – but Sony may have just outdone themselves. Topping US photo retailer B&H’s trends chart for June 2026 is the A7 V’s newly announced big brother: The Sony A7R VI.
The 66.7MP full-frame mirrorless camera tops the overall sales charts for the retailer in June, followed by the $35 camera that just won’t quit: The Kodak Charmera. The longstanding Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III and cheaper sibling PowerShot ELPH 360 HS A also make an appearance on the trends list, along with a new compact camera with zoom, the Panasonic Lumix L10, and a longtime zoom favorite, the Sony RX100 VII.
Looking exclusively at mirrorless cameras, another trend emerges as full-frame cameras that mix speed and resolution headline the list. Along with the A7R VI, the Canon R5 Mark II, Nikon Z6 III, and Canon EOS R6 Mark III also earn top-seller badges at the retailer.
The Sony A7R VI only began shipping at the beginning of June, so the trends list offers an early glimpse at how popular the new mirrorless is. Sony’s A7R series has traditionally offered more resolution than the A7 line, but the A7R VI brings a 67.8MP full-frame sensor with a 30 fps blackout-free burst speed – that’s three times the burst speed of the A7R V.
The upgrades on the A7R VI came with a price hike – but the camera’s appearance on the top sales charts suggests photographers are more impressed with the feature mix than discouraged by the price.
The Sony A7R VI appears to have pushed the A7 V farther down the trending list, but Sony’s December 2025 launch still makes an appearance. While the camera may not have the resolution of the R series, the A7 V borrows the autofocus tech of its pricier siblings, building a reputation for its hybrid performance.
Both Canon’s late 2025 launch of the 7K open gate EOS R6 Mark III and an older pro favorite, the 45MP 8K R5 Mark II, also sit toward the top half of the top-selling mirrorless list, while the new Canon EOS R6 V also made the list.
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Nikon’s full-frame Z6 III has also risen unusually high for a 2024 release – but the 24.5MP mirrorless known for its low-light autofocus also dropped to its lowest-yet price in the US during June. (The Z6 III is still $500 off at B&H).
One of Sony’s more compact full-frame mirrorless also made the mirrorless list – potentially helped by June discounts – though it's the higher resolution Sony A7CR, not the more affordable A7C II, making the list.
B&H’s list of trending cameras for June 2026 isn’t exclusive to full-frame models. Sony’s compact but quick A6700 also makes the list. Fujifilm’s mirrorless bundle that shared the most features with the trendy X100VI, the X-E5 with a 23mm f/2.8 kit lens, also makes the list, along with Canon’s budget favorite EOS R100.
A medium format model even made the top trends list, the Hasselblad X2D II 100C, a pricey but luxury 100MP model.
The top trending cameras at B&H for June 2026 include:
- Sony A7R VI
- Kodak Charmera
- PowerShot G7X Mark III
- Panasonic Lumix L10
- Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS A
- Canon EOS R5 Mark II
- Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
- Nikon Z6 III
- Sony RX100 VII
- Hasselblad X2D II 100C
- Canon EOS R6 Mark III
Broken down to include only mirrorless cameras, the top trending options for the month include:
- Sony A7 VI
- Canon EOS R5 Mark II
- Nikon Z6 III
- Hasselblad X2D II 100C
- Canon EOS R6 Mark III
- Sony A6700
- Sony A7 V
- Fujifilm X-E5 with XF 23mm f.2,8 lens
- Canon EOS R6 V
- Sony A7CR
- Canon EOS R100 with 18-45mm kit lens
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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